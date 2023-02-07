Amber Rose Explains Why She Discusses OnlyFans & Stripping With Her 9-Year-Old Son [Video]

Amber Rose’s 9-year-old son, Sebastian, is “already” a feminist who knows about his mom’s OnlyFans account and stripper past.

via: HotNewHipHop

From the SlutWalk to her numerous statements on women’s rights, she’s undoubtedly opened up many difficult conversations that need to be had. However, she also believes this level of transparency about her life is necessary when speaking to her 9-year-old son, Sebastian, who she shares with Wiz Khalifa.

During a recent interview with Emily Ratajkowski on the High Low podcast, she explained that she rather speak to her son about things like her OnlyFans page and stripping rather than learn it from the internet. “Your son, by the time he’s 5, is going to start Googling you and seeing everything,” she said. It’s an inevitable outcome for someone of her stature, especially among young boys.

She later revealed that one her Sebastian’s classmates told him about her OnlyFans account. “I had a whole conversation with him about it,” she recalled. “I said that whoever told him that, their parents are ignorant because obviously, he got it from his parents.” Additionally, she said that her transparency with Sebastian provides him with an understanding of how she ensures he’s living comfortably. “When it comes to women, you have to let women do what they need to do to support their families,” she recalled telling him. She said that her work on OnlyFans allowed him to attend private school, go on nice vacations, and visit places like Six Flags.

Evidently, these conversations have had a positive effect on Sebastian. She revealed that her son called out one of his friends who bashed OnlyFans creators in a car ride. “‘Bro, you can’t say that,’” Seb told his friend, Rose recalled. “‘You have to let a woman do what she wants with her body. That’s not cool. You can’t do that.’”

Despite the backlash she frequently faces in the public eye for his opinions, she explained that she was tearful at his response. “A tear rolled down my cheek. I was like, ‘That’s my f–king baby.’ I instilled that in him from birth,” she recalled of her reaction.

Elsewhere in the interview, she also stated that she educated Sebastian on periods as early as 2 years old. “Anytime I use the bathroom [since] my son was 2, 3 years old, he’ll be like, ‘Mommy, do you need a tampon? Do you need a pad, Mommy? I’ll go in a drawer and get it for you,’” she said. “I’ve told him about everything.”

