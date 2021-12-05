Amazon Released An All Black Comedy Series ‘Harlem,’ About Women, Created By ‘Girl’s Trip’ Writer Tracy Oliver [Video]

Amazon debuted its new series “Harlem” on Friday. It’s about four Black women navigating their friendships, careers and love lives.

via: Hot97

If you’re a fan of classic Black television shows like Living Single, Girlfriends, and Insecure, add Harlem to your list.

Amazon released a new series called Harlem, a 10-episode series based on the lives of four Black women in their thirties, navigating through Harlem and balancing out their lives.

The Guardian compared the show to Issa Rae’s ‘Insecure,’ but with a New York City vibe. The storyline follows the friendships of a group of best friends from their college days.

Camille, played by, Meagan Good is beautiful, headstrong yet chronically awkward, an assistant professor of anthropology at Columbia. Camille is ambitious for a tenured position, validation, and another shot with her ex, Ian (P Valley’s Tyler Lepley), who unexpectedly returns to the neighborhood after several years abroad, the article review reports.

In addition, Tye (Jerrie Johnson) is the most financially secure in the group. She’s a masc lesbian and founder of a dating app “for queer people of color whose icy exterior shields an intense aversion to vulnerability.”

Quinn (Empire’s Grace Byers) struggles to keep her sustainable fashion line in business. She doesn’t want to ask her wealthy mother for money, and she’s on a hunt for a man. Quinn financially supports Angela (newcomer Shoniqua Shandai), attempting to restart her singing career after getting dropped from a record deal years ago.

The women deal with dating issues, the limited availability of Black men, interracial dating, career setbacks, the gentrification of Harlem, and overall, trying to balance out their life. Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver created the show. Tracy made history as the first Black woman to write a film that grossed over $100 million.

Actor Robert Ri’chard, who plays Shawn in the series, compared it to Sex in the City, but Black. He told BLACK ENTERPRISE,

“Harlem is our generation’s Sex in the City. To have these four strong women leads who are best friends and trying to figure out dating and career and fashion and getting ahead in life, it’s outstanding.” He continued,

“Harlem is one of the most iconic places for [a] renaissance in America, and I feel like it’s an honor to be part of this project.

Make sure you add ‘Harlem’ to your list. I watched all 10-episodes and really enjoyed it.