NEWS

Amanda Bynes Makes Surprise Appearance at 50 Cent’s Las Vegas Residency

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Amanda Bynes seems to be a huge 50 Cent fan.

Bynes made an appearance at 50 Cent’s Las Vegas residency over the weekend where she met the hip hop legend and shared details with him about a project she’s working on.

Vegas sources tell TMZ … Amanda was on hand at “50 Cent: In Da Club,” at PH Live inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Saturday night. It was the rappers second show of his new Sin City residency. We’re told during the performances, Amanda was relaxed and happy while mingling with fans.

Our sources say after the show, Amanda made her way backstage with a friend for a meet and greet with Fifty. We’re told during their conversation, AB was overheard telling him about a screenplay she’s been working on. She was also overheard telling people she’s “been a fan of 50 Cent for years” and couldn’t resist coming.

Our sources tell us Saturday’s show wasn’t just any performance — it was filmed by CNN cameras for their highly anticipated New Year’s Eve special.

We broke the story … the rap mogul locked down a massive $15 million deal for the series of 6 shows which feature cutting-edge production, immersive graphics, and a party-like atmosphere.

We’re told the residency, which runs through January 4, 2024, includes a special New Year’s Eve performance packed with surprises.

via: TMZ

