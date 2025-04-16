Amanda Bynes Joins OnlyFans But Says She Won’t Post ‘Sleazy Content’

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Amanda Bynes is interacting with her fans in a new way.

Bynes has officially joined the subscription-based platform OnlyFans, 15 years after quitting the entertainment business.

While the platform has become popular for its adult and X-rated content, the former actress revealed she has much less “sleazy” plans for it.

Amanda Bynes has publicly struggled with her mental health and has been open with fans about her struggles with substance abuse and its impact on her acting career.

Bynes is pivoting into a new career as she recently announced that she has launched her OnlyFans page, years after quitting Hollywood.

The “She’s The Man” actress took to her Instagram Story to clearly state the type of content subscribers can expect from her, and it’s nothing close to what the platform is known for.

“I’m doing OnlyFans to chat with my fans through dm’s. I won’t be posting any sleazy content. Excited to join,” she wrote.

Reports suggest fans would have to cough up over $50 per month if they wish to have access to the former Nickelodeon child star.

Bynes has already shared two mirror selfie posts on her account: one where she can be seen modelling a black sports bra, and another where she flaunted her unique makeup and bleach blonde hair.

OnlyFans has gained notoriety as an adult content sharing platform, and stars like Cardi B, Denise Richards, Iggy Azalea, Bella Thorne, and Bhad Bhabie have joined it and are making “millions” in the process.

Bynes’s foray into OnlyFans comes years after she retired from acting in 2010, citing a loss of passion for the profession and focusing on other things as reasons for leaving the industry behind.

She has since kicked off a career in fashion and art, having pursued her interest while attending the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

She graduated with an Associate of Arts degree in 2014. Back in December last year, Bynes hosted a pop-up art show that was attended by various celebrities, including Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, Noah Cyrus.

A source told the Daily Mail at the time that pursuing a career in art was a “tremendous step forward” for Bynes.

“This is and was a tremendous step forward for Amanda,” the source said. “She will be going through her mental health struggles for the rest of her life but to be out and about and share with friends and fans and to be around her latest love, her art was exactly what she needed.”

Bynes struggled with her mental health and substance abuse and was placed under a legal conservatorship by her parents back in 2013.

She had sparked concerns after she experienced a highly publicized breakdown in the early 2010s, which led to a string of bizarre tweets, legal troubles, and concerning behavior.

In 2018, Bynes opened up about how drug use led to her breakdown in a chat with Paper Magazine, revealing that she started using drugs and smoking marijuana for the first time when she was 16.

“Later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy,” Bynes admitted. “[I tried] cocaine three times, but I never got high from cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice.”

“I definitely abused Adderall,” she added.

Her drug use seemingly impacted her short-lived Hollywood career as she noted she had to drop out of the movie “Hall Pass,” where she remembers being “scatterbrained” from taking Adderall.

However, the real tipping point for her was in “Easy A,” which starred Emma Stone, with Bynes noting that she was so troubled with her appearance in the film that she decided to pull the plug on her acting career.

“I literally couldn’t stand my appearance in that movie, and I didn’t like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it,” Bynes explained, per People Magazine.

“I was high on marijuana when I saw that, but for some reason, it really started to affect me. I don’t know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things,” she noted.

It was then that she went home and made the famous tweet announcing her retirement from Hollywood, which she said she regretted.

Bynes admitted at the time that she started “hanging out with a seedier crowd and I isolated a lot” during her darkest moments, adding that she “got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me.”

via: The Blast