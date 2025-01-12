Allison Holker’s Daughter Weslie Defends NDAs at Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Funeral Amid Family Backlash

BY: Walker Published 18 seconds ago

Allison Holker’s daughter is defending her family against the backlash surrounding her new book, which details Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ alleged drug addiction.

After the dancer received backlash for detailing husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ death by suicide, her 16-year-old daughter Weslie spoke out in a 30-plus minute Instagram Live to clear the air. (In addition to Weslie, the couple shared kids Maddox, 8, and daughter Zaia, 5.)

“I just feel think things need to be addressed and I would rather it come from me to defend my family than anybody else because I feel like it’s important,” Weslie said Jan. 10. “I’m so sick of getting hate comments and seeing my mom get hate for literally losing the person that she loves and I have siblings. This is their dad. This is who they’re gonna grow up and they’re gonna see all this on social media that’s so hurtful.”

Though Weslie said Stephen never legally adopted her, he was the person who raised her her entire life. “He never made made me feel like anything besides his daughter,” she said. “I think that speaks to who he was.”

After all, Weslie shared that she went to Stephen for “everything” after he entered her life when she was just 3 years old.

“He’s the person that I would cry to,” she continued. “He would wake me up every morning, we’d get breakfast, and he was the person I’d see when he’d get home from work. We lived in the same four walls and now I’m getting hate for him leaving and I don’t get it. It’s hurtful.”

While promoting her upcoming memoir This Far, Holker discussed Stephen’s alleged addiction and details from his personal journal entries, actions and accusations his family slammed her for sharing. For her part, Holker said she was trying to raise awareness to substance abuse and mental health issues—and Weslie concurred.

“My mom gets called a murderer,” Weslie said during her Instagram Live. “They say that she is money hungry. They say that she needs more fame. That’s not how my mom is.”

Weslie emphasized that her mother had good intentions with sharing her and her late husband’s story.

“My mom never said that Stephen was an addict,” she continued. “He would be open and vulnerable about smoking weed. Also my mom isn’t calling him a terrible person for smoking weed. But when you have two years after somebody committed suicide to sit here and question every interaction you had, every single thing they did, obviously my mom’s like, maybe I should have paid more attention to him smoking a lot of weed.”

She also explained why her mom had friends and family sign an NDA ahead of his January 2023 funeral.

“My mom asked for NDAs to be signed when we were seeing Stephen’s body because God forbid somebody that went to that took a photo of Stephen and put it on the internet or shared it with somebody else,” Weslie shared. “That’s the type of thing that NDAs are for. It’s not so you can never talk about Stephen.”

In fact, she applauds Allison’s decision to include the paperwork. However, she did note her mom was lenient if someone refused to sign.

“She’s still nice, she’s still kind, she’s still forgiving, but you have to know, like, even when Stephen was alive people that attended our events, they would have to sign NDAs,” the teen revealed. “But now, just because it’s my mom handing the paper, it’s different and it’s just annoying.”

As for her relationship with her stepdad’s family, Weslie has decided to take a step away from them. But her siblings see them as often as possible, despite living in different states.

“I’ve slowly started to remove myself from because they don’t make me feel comfortable, and my mom’s the one making the effort and feeling like it’s a need and a necessity to see them because she cares,” Weslie said. “Everyone’s pushing for this narrative that my mom’s not trying or the kids are being withheld from Stephen’s family. No. No. I’ve literally seen them more than when Stephen was alive.”

In the end, she said all the drama was unnecessary.

“We’re never going to get Stephen back,” she said. “He made a choice and that’s really unfortunate and I’m going to think about it for the rest of my life.”

