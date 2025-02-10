Allison Holker Responds After Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mom Says Tell-All ‘Denigrated’ Son’s Name [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 hour ago

In a statement to CBS News, Holker responded to Connie Boss Alexander’s remarks, expressing her hope that the family could “work together” to preserve “Stephen’s memory alive.”

Allison Holker is hopeful to mend faces after her recent tell-all book left her at odds with the family and friends of her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

In a CBS Mornings preview clip of Gayle King’s sit-down with Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, she says she feels the claims Holker made in her book, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light, regarding Stephen’s alleged drug use and the personal anecdotes he penned in his private journal, “denigrated” her son.

“I don’t believe that there was that type of issue, that type of problem,” Connie said in response to the “cornucopia” of drugs Holker claimed to find in their home after Stephen’s death.

“I’m not saying that my son was perfect,” she continued. “I do believe he had experiences where he tried this, that or the other… And don’t get me wrong, I applaud speaking about mental health awareness, ’cause of course, there was something going on there at the end that we’re not aware of.”

“I applaud that,” Connie went on to say.

“And if that was the intent of the book to make people aware, look out for these type of signs, there’s a way to say that in general without denigrating the memory and the legacy that he built and that’s there for his children, you know, there’s now this question in the air when his name comes up,” she added.

“And that bothered me.”

As to her belief that Holker’s claims have “denigrated” Stephen’s legacy, Connie replied, “I do. I do.”

Connie, who was joined by another son, Dre Rose, for the sit-down emphasized that it wasn’t just what Holker — who is a mom to Maddox, 8, Zaia, 6, and Weslie, 16 — said, but how she went about speaking about Stephen that she takes issue with.

“I think people deserve the ability to share their story,” Dre told King in another clip released Feb. 7 from the upcoming interview. “How it was presented and how it was on the cover of a magazine and there’s a public campaign about it, we shouldn’t have to find out in the media. We’re a family.”

Holker, meanwhile, responded to their comments in a statement shared in CBS Mornings, in which she said she wants to work with Stephen’s family to keep his “memory alive.”

“Connie has and will continue to be a positive and loving figure in Maddox and Zaia’s lives,” Holker said of her two younger children, whom she shared with the So You Think You Can Dance alum. “From Grandparent’s Day, to family lunches, ice cream dates and Cameron’s video game meet ups with Maddox, we hope to continue these traditions over the years and work together to keep Stephen’s memory alive.”

The interview, which will air in full on February 11, marked Stephen’s family’s first TV interview since his death. The Ellen DeGeneres Show co-executive producer and longtime DJ died by suicide at age 40 in December 2022.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.

