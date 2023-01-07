Allison Holker Remembers Stephen 'tWitch' Boss as a 'True Beacon of Light' in Emotional Tribute [Video]

Allison Holker posted an emotional tribute to her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, on Friday — just three weeks after the dancer died by suicide.

via: People

The clip included candid family photos with the couple’s children — Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14 — and was set to the song “Lift Me Up” by Rihanna.

“To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS,” she captioned the video. “We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world.”

“Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together,” she concluded.

This isn’t the first time that Allison has paid tribute to her husband on social media in the wake of his death.

Last month, the former Dancing with the Stars pro shared a sweet photo of the couple, who had celebrated their ninth anniversary just days before The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ’s death, on Instagram.

The snap was posted alongside a heartbreaking caption: “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches.”

She added, “We miss you so much.”