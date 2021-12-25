Alicia Keys Goes Independent, Gets Praise From Swizz Beatz & Jay-Z [Photo]

The moment Alicia Keys dropped her eighth studio album KEYS on December 10, the decorated music icon had every reason to celebrate.

The vocal icon recently shared her eighth studio album, and with this labor of love comes the announcement that Keys is now an independent artist. Twenty years ago, Alicia dropped her classic debut album Songs in A Minor, and with Keys, the singer has fulfilled her contract with Sony.

She first mentioned this while on her viral Twitter Spaces conversation that hosted a look from Jay-Z. At the time, Hov congratulated his longtime friend on her accomplishment.

“Congratulations, first of all, that’s an accomplishment,” he reportedly said, according to Genius. “The fact that you were signed to a label for twenty years is an amazing thing in itself, but the fact that you were able to complete your contract, not many people have been afforded that. That rarely happens for someone to maintain relevance through a contact like that.”

Keys’s proud husband Swizz Beatz never misses a moment to praise his wife and shared his excitement about her new creative season that approaches.

“Congrats my Love this is Big Big Big News and you deserve it to the MAX! 20yrs of greatness !” he wrote on Instagram “Groundbreaking and unforgettable moments ! I love that you have this freedom at this time in your life it’s rare!!!! Life begins now and this KEYS album is a true masterpiece that’s Raw uncut and no fake hype!! Thank you to everyone that supported since day one and those who now support ! @aliciakeys is just getting started let’s go [crown emojis] Shout out to all the independent woman around the world !!!!”

Let’s hear it for A. Keys!