Alicia Keys Admits She Never Knew The Infamous Lil Mama Moment Happened Until Jay-Z Told Her [Video]

Ahead of the release of Alicia Keys’ highly-anticipated double album, KEYS, the singer sat with Noreaga and the Drink Champs crew to discuss a slew of juicy topics. In one of the first snippets shared, Alicia finally tells her version of what went down at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Lil Mama infamously crashed her and Jay-Z’s iconic “Empire State of Mind” performance.

N.O.R.E. asked the hilarious question on everyone’s minds, “How mad were you at Lil Mama when she f**ked up y’all performance?”

“The truth of the truth truth truth—,” Alicia began before motioning that Jay-Z was center stage while she was further to the side. “All I know, we was on that stage. In my head, I was such a gorilla at the time, my eyes—I was like, ‘This is what’s happening. I’m gonna destroy this record tonight.’ That’s all I had in my head. Somehow, however she got over here, I didn’t even bear witness to.”

She continued, “The whole show, I was iced, so focused on making it amazing. I went backstage and Jay was like, ‘So, you ain’t see that?’ I was like, ‘What?’ He was like, ‘Nah, you ain’t just see what just happened?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, we killed it! That’s what just happened!’”

The full interview airs tonight (Dec. 9) on Revolt TV at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET and will be available on the Revolt YouTube channel on Saturday (Dec. 11).

For now, relive the notoriously classic moment in HD below.

Alicia is also set to perform her new track “Old Memories” on the season 21 finale of The Voice on Tuesday.

