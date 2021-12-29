Alexis Skyy & Akbar V Fight On Social Media With Accusations Of STDs, Drug Abuse [Photos + Video]

Those warm and fuzzy holiday feels are out of the window today (December 28), at least for Alexis Skyy and Akbar V. These two have been at odds for some time and the social media world has witnessed their acrimonious banter in full detail. It was once again rehashed hours ago and rages on currently after Skyy engaged in a Q&A Instagram Story session with her followers. Someone asked Skyy if she still “[associates] with akbar,” and the model answered, “Who.”

via: AceShowbiz

Akbar quickly caught wind of the shade. She clapped back at Alexis in no time, accusing the latter of having an STD. She also mentioned about her ex-friend’s scandal over allegedly not knowing who the father of her child was. While Alexis initially insisted that Fetty Wap is the father of her daughter, it was then revealed that it was someone else.

“B***h was on my couch couldn’t feed herself crying over a man that never was the daddy and wasn’t u in Miami on the boat with another ex friend cause u can’t keep friends snorting lines with this ex that we both knows,” Akbar said, suggesting that Alexis has herpes. Firing back at Akbar, Alexis shared the results of a negative STD test.

“Y’all keep running with this story that I as on drugs because i had my child early and unexpectedly!!!!” Alexis wrote. “If my child had any type of drugs in her blood or system when she was born.. after spending months in the NICU they would’ve taken my child away!Like the system did urs!!!”

This wasn’t the first time for Akbar and Alexis to get engaged in an online back-and-forth. Akbar was previously slammed over her harsh comments on Alexis’ daughter who was born with Hydrocephalus. “B***h, you got a braindead baby. Your baby ain’t got brain. B***h, you got a r******d child,” Akbar yelled in an Instagram video back in June before accusing Alexis of doing drugs when she was pregnant with Alaiya.

Following the backlash, Akbar issued a public apology, writing, “I want to apologize for my action a couple of weeks ago.” The “Owe Me Something” raptress added, “Nomatter what i shouldn’t have stepped out of character i said things i shouldn’t have said so as a business woman as a woman period I’m apologizing for anyone that i offended I’m better than that and I’m going to get the help i need and deserve.”

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star, however, didn’t plan to forgive Akbar. Giving the latter a cold shoulder, she responded to the apology, “Apology not accepted. -Sincerely Alaiya Mother.”

