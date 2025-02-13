Alexis Ohanian Rips Into Jason Whitlock For Comments On Serena Williams’ Super Bowl LIX Cameo

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Meet Jason Whitlock. He’s the latest example of “fuck around and find out.”

Whitlock has never seen a hill he isn’t willing to die on, but he might have climbed the wrong one this week. The 57-year-old media personality called out Serena Williams for joining Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show performance to diss Drake, and her husband Alexis Ohanian ethered him online.

The worst part might be the fact Whitlock brought the smoke onto himself. The Reddit founder took to X to explain how his wife appearing in the show to crip walk during “Not Like Us” was deeper than the music or any supposed diss, as she got blasted for doing the same dance at the 2012 London Olympics. The former ESPN employee quoted him and wrote: “This is Serena’s husband, a true beta. He’s mad at me rather than the wife Crip walking and still thinking about Drake. Simp.”

Ohanian smelled blood on the timeline and dropped a bomb in Whitlock’s replies. “I get it—you’re 57, and life didn’t turn out the way you imagined,” he began. “That kind of disappointment must be exhausting. You’re the embodiment of peaked in high school, spending decades chasing validation from strangers through Likes and Digital Hugs, only to find that no amount of external approval fills the void. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.”

Alexis Ohanian wasn’t done, either. “Criticism only fuels your victim complex, reinforcing the comforting delusion that there’s some grand conspiracy against you and your ‘brave ideas’—when in reality, you’ve just got terrible takes,” he added. “It’s a cycle: outrage, backlash, self-pity, repeat. This is a lonely road. There’s still time to rewrite the ending — start by working on yourself first. You’ll find that if you wake up every morning trying to be a little better, a little more curious, you won’t have time for irrational hating — you’ll be too busy winning.”

Of course, Jason Whitlock didn’t go away easily. He quoted the fiery reply and asked, “What did Drake do to you that makes you take it out on me?” Seemingly, Ohanian knew the damage was done because he did not reply any further, but he did appear to have fun going at trolls who agreed with Whitlock.

Serena Williams gushed over the significance of her Super Bowl LIX appearance on her Instagram. “When @kendricklamar and team called and was like ‘we’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal,’” she wrote in the post’s caption. “I’m like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a superbowl? (Never) let’s do it! I knew my winning dance after the @olympics would pay off one day. End of story.”

The Compton legends uniting on stage stands as a full-circle moment as the tennis player is referenced by the rapper in the Grammy-winning track. In “Not Like Us,” K. Dot warns Drake, who is also Serena Williams’ ex-lover, “From Alondra down to Central, ni**a better not speak on Serena,” as the Toronto musician often referenced her in his work.

Williams’ appearance comes after she declared “Not Like Us” the “hit of the summer” last year when speaking at ESSENCE festival. She continued, “You definitely crip-walking in that song. It’s so cool what he did though. Bringing everyone to the stage? That was incredible… I couldn’t believe it.”

Additionally as host of the 2024 Espys, Williams joked, “And if I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that none of us—not a single one of us, not even me—should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar,” as “Not Like Us” played in the venue.

