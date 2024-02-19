Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton Accuse Larsa Pippen of Orchestrating ‘Staged’ Marcus Jordan Split for Publicity | lovebscott.com

Real Housewives of Miami stars Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton don’t believe Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan split up for good.

via: Page Six

The “Real Housewives of Miami” pals accused their castmate of orchestrating the split for publicity on Monday’s episode of their “Ay Por Favor” podcast.

“We need to talk about it because I guess she wants everybody to talk about it,” Nepola, 56, quipped before Patton, 57, questioned the authenticity of Pippen’s off-and-on romance with Michael Jordan’s son.

“Now that other things have come to light,” the former publicist shared, “I’m starting to feel like we’ve all been scammed.”

Nepola echoed similar sentiments, even suggesting that Pippen, 49, and Marcus, 33, are behind a hoax crafted for the sole purpose of generating headlines.

“Everybody knows it’s staged,” the Alexia + Frankie’s Beauty Bar founder said. “And this is why we’re even talking about it because it’s so ridiculous at this point.”

Pippen slammed her co-stars’ claims on Monday, telling Page Six in a statement that there’s “no truth to their commentary.”

“It is unfortunate that they would criticize a very personal matter that affects me and my family,” she added.

The couple ignited breakup rumors last week after scrubbing each other from their respective social media accounts and unfollowing each other.

Page Six confirmed on Feb. 12 that Pippen and Marcus pressed pause on their romance, though they reconciled just days later during a Miami Valentine’s Day date — for which Pippen wore a massive diamond ring on that finger. Earlier in the day, they were spotted shopping at Trias Flowers & Gifts.

On Friday, they reunited yet again at LIV Nightclub, where they partied with fellow “Real Housewives” couple Melissa and Joe Gorga — of “RHONJ” — and “RHOBH” staple Erika Jayne.

Pippen and Marcus’ back and forth has been frustrating for Nepola and Patton to process, they explained on “Ay Por Favor.”

“Well, now I’m pissed because I was upset for her,” Patton told her co-host, acknowledging the initial empathy she and Nepola felt for Pippen.

“You and I spent a lot of time talking about it, feeling bad. We were worried about her.”

On their podcast, Nepola and Patton expressed further doubt that the romance was ever real.

“Do you think the whole relationship is a publicity stunt and they’re both in it?” Nepola questioned, to which Patton admitted, “I have to tell you, it’s crossed my mind now that this happened.”

Nepola mentioned elsewhere that she thinks it’s “pretty sick” if Pippen did, in fact, fake a breakup.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.