Alex Rodriguez Reportedly ‘Shocked’ by Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Reunion

While many fans are ecstatic to see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hanging out again, it seems one person is not happy that they have reunited: the singer’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

The former MLB star was caught off guard by Ben and Jen’s reunion as he reportedly believed that he and the “Hustlers” star would get back together after calling off their engagement earlier this year.

“A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on,” a source close to Lopez told E! News. “He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him.”

The source added that Rodriguez is “saddened” by Lopez’s vacation with the Oscar winner, so much so that he’s reached out to her to let her know “he’s upset.”

But it seems Jenny put Rodriguez on the chopping block.

“She’s not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done,” the insider said.

Insiders told Page Six that Affleck and Lopez — who called off their very public engagement back in 2004 — traveled to Montana to attend a party together. While sources close to the stars have previously insisted that the pair are still strictly friends, insiders are wondering about the stars’ current relationship status.

Page Six exclusively revealed that the “On the Floor” singer, 51, and the “The Way Back” actor were hanging out again following her split from Rodriguez, which Page Six exclusively reported took place in March. The former pair didn’t confirm the breakup themselves for another month.

“They are friends … they’ve never not been,” an insider told Page Six after Affleck, 48, was seen coming and going from Lopez’s LA mansion numerous times.

Affleck and Lopez were engaged in 2002 and dubbed “Bennifer.” Their relationship appeared to hit the rocks in 2003 when they postponed their wedding and ultimately broke up in January 2004.

