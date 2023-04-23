Alec Baldwin Seen Holding Gun Backward on New ‘Rust’ Set After Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Dropped

Alec Baldwin held a gun the wrong way on the new set of Rust on Friday, just a day after involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped against him relating to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Per The New York Post, footage from the set in Montana showed the actor wearing a gray shirt and pants in combination with a brown overcoat and matching boots while holding a rifle by its barrel in his right hand.

The moment comes after a prop gun fired a real bullet that killed Hutchins and struck the film’s director, Joel Souza, in October 2021. Baldwin has maintained his innocence and claimed he didn’t pull the trigger and pleaded not guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charges.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the original Rust set responsible for the safe use of weapons for a film, is still facing involuntary manslaughter charges of her own related to the fatal shooting.

Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin were dropped on Thursday, but prosecutors said they might refile pending an additional investigation.

The filming for Rust relocated to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana’s Paradise Valley from New Mexico, where Hutchins was killed in the shooting in October 2021.

