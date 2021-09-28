Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thomspon, 16, and Boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-Official [Photo]

It was revealed last month, that Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson had a much older boyfriend. Now the two have made it Instagram official.

via: Page Six

“Spooky season ,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday.

The “Mama June: From Not to Hot” star and college student flashed big smiles as they sat on a tractor in matching T-shirts that read, “That’s How I Roll.”

The pair also held hands and Thompson added a sticker over the image that said, “Bae,” which is short for “before anyone else.”

The reality star, who first made her TV debut on “Toddlers and Tiaras” at age 6, heartbreakingly disclosed in a Teen Vogue profile in August that she doesn’t have any friends besides her boyfriend.

“To be honest, I do not have many friends. At all,” she admitted at the time, “because I feel like folks are so much like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m friends with Honey Boo Boo.’

The TLC star then added, “I don’t trust nobody really, so I don’t have friends.”

Earlier this month, The Sun then revealed Carswell’s identity, sharing that the student appeared to confirm his courtship with Thompson in March when he changed his Facebook status to “in a relationship.”

“Dralin and Alana are attached at the hip and hang out together all the time,” an insider told the outlet. “He was quiet at first, but he’s like one of the family now. He’s just as fun and crazy as the rest of them.”

Although the couple have a four-year age gap, they reside in Georgia, where the age of consent is 16.

Fans on social media appear very supportive of Thompson and Carswell’s romance.

“You look so happy. This makes my ? smile!” one person wrote underneath the pair’s pumpkin patch pic.

Another commented, “I’m so happy for you Alana.”

This is Thompson’s first public relationship.

The age difference doesn’t sit right with me.