Alan Arkin, Oscar-Winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' Actor, Dead at 89

Alan Arkin, the Academy Award and Tony Award-winning actor, has died at 89.

His death was confirmed by his sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony in a statement to People.

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed,” the statement reads.

Arkin most recently starred in the Netflix series “The Kominski Method,” for which he received two consecutive Emmy nominations.

The actor’s career began on Broadway, which resulted in a Tony award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for 1963’s “Enter Laughing.” He earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his performance in Norman Jewison’s 1966 comedy “The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming,” and took over the Inspector Clouseau role from Peter Sellers in the third “Pink Panther” movie.

His turn in 1968’s “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” earned Arkin another Oscar nomination, and in 1970 he starred in Mike Nichols’ “Catch-22” adaptation.

