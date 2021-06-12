Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

27-year-old adult film star Dakota Skye was found dead at her Los Angeles home.

via Complex:

Skye, a Tampa Bay native whose real name was Lauren Scott and who also went by the alias “Kota Sky,” was found by her unnamed husband, and her aunt claimed she came from a family with history of addiction.

“She died almost exactly two years after her mother, my baby sister’s, death which was caused by addiction and alcoholism,” Linda Arden said in an interview with The Sun. “…”Lauren was a product of a highly dysfunctional family involving drugs, alcohol, physical, emotional, verbal and sexual abuse.”

A Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office official told Fox News that Scott’s June 9th death is being investigated and that she was listed as “homeless” during the time of her death. While an autopsy was conducted, officials say the star’s cause of death is pending “further investigation.”

Skye’s death comes weeks after she reportedly posed for a topless photo in front of a George Floyd mural, which Instagram users saw as disrespectful. The photo had since been removed and she explained that she was “celebrating BAD cops being checked with abusing there authority against human beings.”

Skye reportedly started her career in 2013 and appeared in over 300 films. She won Best New Starlet in 2015 at the AVN Awards.

“Dakota was a dear friend and part of our industry family, and we are saddened by her loss,” her friend and porn industry insider James Bartholet said in an interview with AVN Magazine. “She still had so much more to give to the world and to the industry, and I’m just very saddened and at a loss for words.”

RIP.