Adrienne Bailon Defends Porsha Williams Following Her Engagement To Falynn Guobadia's Ex [Video]

Adrienne Bailon has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Porsha Williams and her new engagement to Simon Guobadia, the ex-husband of her “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Falynn Guobadia. During a new episode of “The Real”, the co-host shared that she didn’t see the problem with the whole matter.

“This is my take on the whole situation: if Falynn doesn’t have a problem with it, why should we?” Adrienne told the other co-hosts before bringing up topics about Falynn’s alleged infidelity. “If Falynn has moved on, his ex-wife has moved on, and she’s doing her thing, then let’s move on.”

Still, fellow co-host Garcelle Beauvais seemed to not buy the timeline of Porsha and Simon’s relationship as Porsha said that they got engaged after a month of dating. “A month you guys, a month. First of all, he’s recently divorced, and there hasn’t even been enough time to reflect to see what did I do wrong, what did she do wrong, and now all of a sudden we’re engaged,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said. “Sounds to me like it’s a story line for next season.”

Loni Love also appeared to echo Garcelle’s sentiment, asking Adrienne, “Let’s be real though, if your co-worker married Israel [Adrienne’s husband] in a month, I mean c’mon.” To that, Adrienne replied, “Here’s the difference, Porsha Williams said her and Falynn are not friends. Y’all are my friends and I’ve lived life with you people. There’s a difference. They might have shot some scenes together, but that doesn’t mean they’re friends.”

Porsha announced her engagement to Simon on Instagram on May 11, writing, “Our relationship began a month ago–yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

She also clarified that she had nothing to do with the split between Simon and Falynn. “For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” the reality TV star added. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Meanwhile, Falynn stated that she’s “focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing.” She continued, “Sending positivity to all of you.”

