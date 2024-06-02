Adele Shuts Down Audience Member Who Yelled ‘Pride Sucks’ at Las Vegas Show: ‘Are You F—ing Stupid?’ | lovebscott.com

Adele confronted a heckler during her Las Vegas residency after they appeared to shout: “Pride sucks.”

Adele hit back at a homophobic audience member during her latest Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace.

The singer, 36, passionately defended the LGBTQ+ community after an attendee at her ‘Weekends With Adele’ show shouted out: ‘Pride sucks’.

She furiously hit back at the bigoted heckler from the stage, fuming: ‘Are you f****** stupid? Don’t be so f****** ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, all right?’

Adele has many LGBTQ+ fans and has shown her support for the community on many occasions.

Last year, she celebrated Pride Month during her residency by wearing a stunning black dress with a rainbow flag train and Pride-themed confetti.

In 2016, Adele also paid tribute to the horrific massacre at gay nightclub, Pulse in Orlando, Florida that killed 49 people.

Speaking onstage, the pop star ally said: ‘I would like to start tonight by dedicating this entire show to everybody in Orlando and at Pulse nightclub last night…

‘The LGBTQ community, they’re like my soul mates since I was really young, so I’m very moved by it.’

The Hello hitmaker has also confirmed that her famous track I Set Fire To The Rain is a ‘gay anthem’.

She explained she wrote the huge hit after one of her gay friends said her early track Chasing Pavements wasn’t enough of a gay anthem, and so she set about creating a new song for queer people.

Adele has explained that she has received many thankful messages from fans over the years, that said they had gained the courage to come out thanks to her.

She told Out magazine: ‘I get a lot of mail from people who tell me that I make them really happy to be themselves, and really comfortable with who they are, which I love.’

And she has continued to be an ally in her personal life, even becoming a minister to officiate the wedding of her pal Alan Carr and his husband.

The comedian told MailOnline in 2018: ‘It was a very special day. She was amazing. She got ordained. I said, “Let me pay for something,” and she said: “No, I’m paying.” She paid for the whole thing.’

Adele also loves to hit up popular gay bars, memorably shocking fellow attendees at at Pieces, a gay bar in New York in 2019, when she rocked up with Jennifer Lawrence.

The Grammy winner and the movie star reportedly danced, drank booze, hugged shirtless men and took selfies together.

And in 2022, she paid a visit to G-A-Y at Heaven nightclub and ended up on stage showing off her pole-dancing moves with RuPaul’s Drag Race star Cheryl Hole.

While Adele has also made it clear that she would be a proud and supportive mother to her son, if he ever came out as gay.

She shares 11-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, and in a 2015 interview with Time magazine said: ‘I can’t wait to know who his best friends are going to be, who his girlfriend or his boyfriend is going to be or what movies he likes… Whatever my kid wants to do or be I will always support him no matter what.’

Last month, Adele revealed that she wants another child, and hopes this time to have a little girl.

The Rolling In The Deep songstress secretly tied the knot with husband Rich Paul towards the end of last year, and said they want to have a baby together.

Speaking on stage at her Las Vegas residency show, she admitted: ‘Once I am done with all my ­obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby.

‘I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy. I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world — that is what I feel will happen.’

Adele joked that the little one will end up being a ‘bossy little queen’ because of the parents she will have.

She said: ‘She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she? With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?’

via: MailOnline