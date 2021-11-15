Adele Says She 'Would Like More Children' in the Future: 'Definitely Open to It'

Adele says that she’s open to having more kids in the future.

via People:

During the 33-year-old’s One Night Only concert special Sunday on CBS, the singer sat down with Oprah Winfrey where she revealed that she has hopes of having another baby down the line. The “Easy on Me” singer is already mom to 9-year-son Angelo, whom she shares with ex Simon Konecki.

“I’m definitely open to it,” Adele tells Winfrey. “I would like more children. It wouldn’t be the end of the world if I didn’t because I have Angelo, but yeah, I think so.”

Adele’s young son was present at Sunday’s concert at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, which marked his first time seeing his mom perform live.

While performing new songs from her upcoming album 30, out Friday, as well as popular favorites from her previous albums, the musician told the audience that “this is the first time my son has ever seen me perform.”

“It’s the absolute honor of my life to have you here tonight, baby,” she added with a smile.

Looking back on the heartwarming moment on Twitter, Adele said she’d “never been so nervous in my life” for her son to see her show.

When chatting with Winfrey about her hopes for her child, Adele said she only wants Angelo to be a “good and happy person.”

“I don’t expect anything of him,” she explained. “I don’t care what his career is, as long as he’s passionate about whatever it is that he does and that he’s happy.”

Did you catch Adele’s Oprah interview? What did you think?