Adele Officially Announces Release Date for New Album ’30' [Photo]

Adele has finally revealed that her upcoming album, titled 30, will release on Nov. 19.

via Complex:

The singer/songwriter unveiled what appears to be the cover art, along with a touching letter explaining where she is in her journey and what went into making an album in “the most turbulent period of my life.”

In the letter, Adele talks about what led up the Nov. 19 release of her fourth studio album, and the steps she took to get here.

“I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago,” she writes. “Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe. I always have. And yet there I was knowingly—willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!”

She wrote she is “ready to finally put this album out,” and that it functioned for her as a close friend would care for her amid uncertainty and transitions. “I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it,” she said.

During a recent interview for her cover story for British Vogue, Adele revealed more about the record and how her divorce fueled it.

“My son has had a lot of questions. Really good questions, really innocent questions, that I just don’t have an answer for. … ‘Why can’t you still live together?’” she explained. “I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness. It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.”

As her upcoming single “Easy on Me” drops this Friday, Oct. 15, Adele season is nearly upon us.

Are you ready to be sad?