Adele Confirms She's Engaged to Rich Paul | www.lovebscott.com

Adele is getting married — again.

The singer has confirmed her engagement to Rich Paul.

via E!:

After much speculation about their status, the “Hello” singer and the sports agent—who went public with their romance in 2021—have taken the next step in their relationship. Adele—mom to 11-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki—confirmed the engagement news during her concert in Munich, Germany.

In footage posted on social media Aug. 9, Adele can be heard telling a fan that she can’t marry them because she’s “already getting married,” holding up her hand to signal an engagement as the crowd cheered.

E! News has reached out to Adele’s rep for comment and has not heard back.

Although the pair has kept much of their relationship private, they have shared a few sweet details about their courtship over the years.

“I met him at a birthday party, we were on the dance floor,” the Grammy winner recalled of their first encounter in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in November 2021. “And then we met a couple years later. We went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting and I’m like ‘A business meeting about what?’ And then it was the first time we hung out on our own.”

As for what impressed Adele most about Rich? Well, rumor has it that it’s all about his humor.

“He’s just hilarious. He’s so funny,” she told Oprah. “And very smart. Very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does and just the easiness of it and very smooth.”

Adele and Rich’s bond is so strong that they sparked engagement rumors after the “Easy on Me” artist was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger at the 2022 BRIT Awards.

While Adele initially played coy about the chatter, she finally addressed the speculation in August 2022.

“I’m not married,” she cheekily teased to Elle. “I’m not married! I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”

As she clarified, “I just love high-end jewelry, boy!”

Congrats to the happy couple!