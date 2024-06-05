Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini Join ‘The Voice’ As Season 27 Coaches | lovebscott.com

Adam Levine and Kelsea Ballerini will join John Legend and Michael Bublé as the coaches on ‘The Voice’ season 27.

Ballerini, a multiple Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum artist and Grand Ole Opry inductee, is no stranger to “The Voice,” previously serving as season 16 battle advisor and filling in as coach during season 20, both instances for Team Kelly Clarkson. When she released her debut album, “The First Time,” she became the only female country artist to hit #1 with the first three consecutive singles from a debut album. Since then, she has had seven #1 singles and five back-to-back Top 10 entries on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Levine, a multiple Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum artist and proven cultural force, is making his comeback following his 16 consecutive seasons as a coach on the show. The Maroon 5 frontman launched a Las Vegas residency with his band last year, and returned to the city for more dates that will run throughout the year.

Michael Bublé and John Legend are also taking their red chairs for another spin, coaching a fresh crop of rising artists looking to be the next voice. The spring cycle boasts back-to-back seasons for Bublé and marks Legend’s 10th season.

Coaches for season 26, set to premiere this fall, include Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani.

“The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.

via: Variety