Actor Ray Liotta, best known for this roles in ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams,’ is dead.

He was 67.

Ray was in the Dominican Republic filming a movie called ‘Dangerous Waters’ and died in his sleep, a source close to the actor has revealed.

At this time, no foul play is suspected.

His fiancee Jacy Nittolo was with him while he was filming.

RIP.