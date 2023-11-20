A$AP Rocky Going to Trial for Charges of Shooting at Former Friend

A$AP Rocky will be ordered to trial on allegations that he fired a gun at a former friend and collaborator outside a Hollywood hotel.

A Los Angeles judge heard evidence Monday against the 35-year-old rap star and father of two children with Rihanna as he decided whether he should stand trial on two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Meghann Cuniff reported, Rocky is charged with two counts of first-degree assault with a firearm for allegedly pointing a gun at his high school friend Terell “A$AP Relli” Ephron, then firing shots, one of which grazed Relli’s knuckles.

Rocky was arrested in April 2022 at LAX as he returned from Barbados with Rihanna. He posted bond and has been out of custody ever since.

