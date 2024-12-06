A$AP Rocky Confirms Rihanna Collab Amid Album Delays

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Fans of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna may soon have their patience rewarded, as the rapper has confirmed that a collaboration with his superstar partner is on the horizon.

At the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on December 4, A$AP Rocky teased the possibility of a joint project. When asked about working together, he told E! News, “I think you should just wait around and see. You know, we’ve got something in the works.”

His response sparked fresh excitement among fans eager for new music from the power couple.

Rocky also opened up about why collaborating with Rihanna feels so natural. “It’s easy, especially with somebody you share a kindred spirit and the same interests with,” he said. “It feels organic, like it’s meant to happen.” Their creative synergy seems to mirror their relationship, which blossomed from a years-long friendship into a romance.

While A$AP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb was initially set for release on August 30, the album faced delays due to leaks and sample clearance issues. A fall release was promised, though fans are still waiting for an official date. Meanwhile, Rihanna continues to keep the world guessing about her highly anticipated ninth album, which remains shrouded in mystery.

During a red-carpet interview at the AFNA Awards, Rihanna candidly explained why her musical output has taken a backseat. “Motherhood has impacted [my creativity] greatly,” she said. “It’s a new priority. My kids are my priority. Music comes second to that.” Her heartfelt statement reflects the shift in her focus since becoming a mother, even as fans continue to clamor for new material.

For now, both artists are taking their time, balancing personal lives with creative pursuits. But with Rocky’s cryptic hint and their undeniable chemistry, the possibility of a joint project adds an intriguing layer of anticipation to their next moves.

