A$AP Rocky Apologizes to Fan He Squished Hopping Barrier Ahead of Met Gala: 'My Fault Sweetheart' [Photo + Video]

A$AP Rocky has issued somewhat of a public apology to a fan he pushed out of the way to get inside The Carlyle ahead of Monday’s Met Gala.

ASAP Rocky just literally jumped over me pic.twitter.com/9sHTHo1lip — maddy (@youareasapmadz) May 1, 2023

via Page Six:

The “Fashion Killa” rapper took to Twitter Tuesday to issue an apology to a young woman named Maddy, whom he had trampled on to jump a barricade at New York City’s Carlyle Hotel prior to attending fashion’s biggest night.

“LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART,” he tweeted in response to a selfie taken by the shocked fan shortly after the viral incident.

The Grammy nominee — who will soon welcome his second child with his girlfriend, Rihanna — then followed Maddy on Twitter, offering a digital olive branch.

The shocking moment went down hours before the Met Gala was scheduled to take place Monday as Maddy and several other fans waited for stars to show up in their designer threads.

Instead of walking into the ritzy hotel through the front entrance like the other celebrities, Rocky somehow found himself among the fans, outside the steel fence.

A video shared on Twitter shows the “F–kin’ Problems” rapper making his way through the crowd dressed in a black hoodie, jeans, boots and dark sunglasses.

The footage then shows Rocky jumping over the barricade, using Maddy’s face and shoulder as support. The shocked girl’s glasses are knocked off in the process.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, then turns to the crowd and pulls down his hoodie, revealing his identity to everyone as they scream his name.

After the incident, Maddy shared a selfie — with her prescription glasses back on — with the caption, “ASAP Rocky just literally jumped over me.”

She also detailed what went down, tweeting that the hip-hop star “tapped my shoulder and was like ‘sweetheart i need to get through and i went ‘no’ and then he just shoved.”

Rocky later hit the Met Gala carpet fashionably late with his pregnant girlfriend, who stunned in a white Valentino gown with a flower-adorned cape and false eyelash-adorned sunglasses.

The Harlem native, on the other hand, sported a Gucci suit jacket and a plaid kilt layered over a pair of bedazzled jeans.

The couple — who are parents to an 11-month-old son — then changed clothes and hit NYC’s Remedy Diner, where they were seen leaving early Tuesday.

That was the least he could do.

So does anyone know why ASAP Rocky had to do this? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/cKVttaCfAY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 1, 2023