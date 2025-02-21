A$AP Relli Shares Message Following A$AP Rocky’s Not Guilty Verdict: ‘I Don’t Care’

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

A$AP Relli has addressed the hate he has received after his former friend A$AP Rocky was acquitted of the charges he filed against him.

“Gossiping is a form of entertainment for people who have no meaningful goals or purpose in life,” Relli, whose real name is Terrell Ephron, wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. “Hate me, bring shame to my name, say bad things about me, I don’t care. Your existence doesn’t add any value in my life.”

Ephron had accused Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, of firing several shots at him during a confrontation in Hollywood three years ago, claiming that one of the bullets had grazed his left hand. Ephron took the stand during the trial, while Mayers had declined to testify.

Mayers maintained that he’d fired blanks at Ephron to allegedly prevent Ephron from attacking fellow A$AP Mob member A$AP Illz. Deputy district attorney Paul Przelomiec called the prop gun argument “absurd” and told the court during closing arguments: “There’s only one important question in this case, one critical question that you have to answer. That is: Did Mr. Mayers, the man at the table, did he use a real gun or did he use a fake gun?”

Following weeks of testimony, jurors filed their verdict after three hours of deliberation this week, ruling in Mayers’ favor. A juror who spoke with Rolling Stone after the verdict said their decision was “fundamentally about reasonable doubt.” During his closing argument, Mayers’ attorney Joseph Tacopina called Ephron “a man whose tongue is a stranger to the truth.”

“I’m just so thankful. This is crazy, right now,” Mayers said outside the courthouse after the decision. “This whole experience has been crazy for the past four years. But I’m thankful, nonetheless, I’m thankful and feel blessed to be here right now, to be a free man talking to you all.”

