Aaliyah's Family Marks Late Singer's 43rd Birthday: 'We Will See You Again'

Aaliyah’s family is keeping her memory alive more than 20 years after her death.

via People:

The late R&B artist’s family marked what would have been her 43rd birthday on Sunday, sharing a photo of a floral arrangement surrounded by candles set to an unreleased track of Aaliyah singing “Ave Maria.”

“To You Our Love Flowers From Above Candles From The World We Will See You Again Bask In The Day God Sent You We Will See You And Your Comrades Again Not Yet, Not Yet,” they wrote in the caption. “Mom, Dad, Ra, All Who Truly Loved You and Love You Still. Forever More.”

They also shared a throwback photo of the “Try Again” singer with another birthday message. “Happy Birthday, baby girl! Today, we celebrate your life, legacy, and beautiful soul. You brought so much light and passion to everyone you met and everything you did. You remain forever in our hearts and minds,” the family wrote.

Missy Elliott paid tribute to her late friend as well, posting a photo of the five-time Grammy Award nominee and a heartfelt birthday message to Twitter.

“Babygirl even though you are not here in physical form your SPIRIT still lives on! Your IMPACT is FOREVER! You are still (TIMELESS) Your work & STYLE still INFLUENCING a new generation,” Elliott, 50, wrote. “Happy BornDay Aaliyah You are Loved & missed by many. Love you.”

When the late artist’s second studio album, One in a Million, became available on streaming platforms for the 20th anniversary of her death, the Under Construction rapper shared the story behind the track “4 Page Letter,” and how Aaliyah came to preface the song by saying “Turn my music up.”

“Funfact when I was in the booth singing this my engineer had the music to low so I was telling him to turn it up but Aaliyah thought I meant to do it so she sung it like i did on the demo but it was a mistake but she loved it so we kept it like that,” Elliott wrote.

Aaliyah died at age 22 in a 2001 plane crash along with seven others as she returned to the U.S. from the Bahamas after filming the music video for her song “Rock the Boat.”

