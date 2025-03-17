Home > NEWS

A Judge Has Reportedly Denied Ticketmaster And Live Nation’s Motion To Dismiss Antitrust Lawsuit

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

According to court documents, Ticketmaster and Live Nation’s motion to dismiss key parts of antitrust lawsuit was denied by judge.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and others scored a victory against Live Nation and Ticketmaster in court.

A judge on Friday denied Live Nation’s partial motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by James, the U.S. Department of Justice, and a coalition of 40 attorneys general.

Advertisement

The lawsuit, filed in May of 2024, claims that Live Nation — and its subsidiary, Ticketmaster — takes advantage of its market power to “overcharge consumers, limit artists’ ability to perform at different venues, and restrict venues it doesn’t own from working with other ticketing vendors,” according to a statement from James’ office.

The lawsuit aims to stop Live Nation conduct that James and others consider harmful to consumers, artists, and venues. Friday’s ruling was made in a Southern District of New York court.

“It’s time to end the Era of Live Nation’s excessive market power, which has left fans seeing Red after being forced to pay high ticket prices,” James said in a statement.

“The live events industry is in need of a Renaissance, and this decision will allow us to continue our entire case against Live Nation. I look forward to continuing to fight for fans, artists, and venues against the Mayhem of Live Nation’s anticompetitive tactics.”

Advertisement

The lawsuit says Live Nation engages in “anti-competitive conduct” and claims that:

Fans are paying more non-transparent fees and dealing with limited options for concerts and buying tickets;

Artists have fewer opportunities to perform, and fewer choices for promoting concerts and selling tickets;

Venues are limited in landing concerts and ticketing services, forcing them to use Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

via: 2 WGRZ

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour Sells 94% of Ticket Inventory, Plus a New Date Is Added

By: Walker
NEWS

America’s Next Top Model Alum Yaya DaCosta Breaks Her Silence on Show’s Backlash and Where She Stands with Tyra Banks

By: Walker
NEWS

Nate Dogg’s Son Voices Frustration With Late Rapper’s Estate Over Catalog Sale

By: Walker
NEWS

Conan O’Brien to Return as Oscars Host for 98th Ceremony Set for March

By: Walker
NEWS

Kanye West Posts And Deletes ‘Bully’ Album Cover Featuring Swastika

By: Walker
NEWS

Forever 21 Files for Bankruptcy, Expected to Close all U.S. Stores

By: Walker
NEWS

Azealia Banks Once Again Slams J.K. Rowling Over Anti-Trans Views

By: Walker
NEWS

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Is Engaged to Model and Influencer Jilly Anais

By: Walker
NEWS

Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot Is ‘Progressing Faster Than I’d Anticipated’

By: Walker
NEWS

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s Car Totaled After Traffic Accident, on Video

By: Walker