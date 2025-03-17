A Judge Has Reportedly Denied Ticketmaster And Live Nation’s Motion To Dismiss Antitrust Lawsuit

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

According to court documents, Ticketmaster and Live Nation’s motion to dismiss key parts of antitrust lawsuit was denied by judge.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and others scored a victory against Live Nation and Ticketmaster in court.

A judge on Friday denied Live Nation’s partial motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by James, the U.S. Department of Justice, and a coalition of 40 attorneys general.

The lawsuit, filed in May of 2024, claims that Live Nation — and its subsidiary, Ticketmaster — takes advantage of its market power to “overcharge consumers, limit artists’ ability to perform at different venues, and restrict venues it doesn’t own from working with other ticketing vendors,” according to a statement from James’ office.

The lawsuit aims to stop Live Nation conduct that James and others consider harmful to consumers, artists, and venues. Friday’s ruling was made in a Southern District of New York court.

“It’s time to end the Era of Live Nation’s excessive market power, which has left fans seeing Red after being forced to pay high ticket prices,” James said in a statement.

“The live events industry is in need of a Renaissance, and this decision will allow us to continue our entire case against Live Nation. I look forward to continuing to fight for fans, artists, and venues against the Mayhem of Live Nation’s anticompetitive tactics.”

The lawsuit says Live Nation engages in “anti-competitive conduct” and claims that:

Fans are paying more non-transparent fees and dealing with limited options for concerts and buying tickets;

Artists have fewer opportunities to perform, and fewer choices for promoting concerts and selling tickets;

Venues are limited in landing concerts and ticketing services, forcing them to use Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

A judge denied @LiveNation's attempt to dismiss our lawsuit against them and @Ticketmaster for monopolizing the live events industry. Our case will now continue because it's time to end the era of fans, artists, and venues paying the price for this excessive market power. https://t.co/1te0bSkoV0 — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) March 14, 2025

