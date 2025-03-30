‘A Different World’ Sequel Series Gets Rare Netflix Pilot Order

BY: Walker Published 56 minutes ago

Netflix will shoot a pilot for A Different World, a sequel to the 1987 sitcom, which will chronicle Dwayne and Whitley’s daughter’s time at an HBCU.

According to sources, the plan is shoot the pilot at the beginning of the summer to get a better sense of the show’s tone and of the chemistry among the ensemble cast. No cast members have been locked in at the time of this publishing.

An individual with knowledge of the situation says that Netflix does not plan to engage in a traditional pilot season like the broadcast networks, in which shows are competing for a limited number of slots.

Reps for Netflix declined to comment.

Netflix has eschewed a traditional pilot process for most of its history, only announcing their first ever pilot order in 2023. The streamer has instead focused on straight-to-series orders or script-to-series deals for their shows. But Netflix also previously said that it would never have ads on the service only to begin offering an ad-supported tier in November 2022.

Skipping the shooting of a pilot is a big financial gamble. While a show may sound good on paper, a myriad of factors can lead to the idea not transferring well enough to the screen to justify a full series order. And with Hollywood increasingly focusing on the bottom line in the wake of the Peak TV era of excess, committing to shooting an entire season off the bat across the board could look less and less appealing.

Even if Netflix is willing to engage in a shooting pilots to a limited degree, it could have widespread repercussions throughout the industry. After all, the broadcast networks and other outlets have largely been influenced by Netflix’s willingness to pick up shows directly. Whereas dozens of pilots would be duking it out for the broadcast networks in years past, not even 10 pilots are currently in the works across the Big Four.

The followup to “A Different World” was first reported to be in development in August 2024. As reported at that time, the new series would return to Hillman College, a fictional historically Black university, and follow the daughter of original series characters Whitley and Dwayne.

Felicia Pride serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the project. Debbie Allen, Mandy Summers, Tom Werner, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Bythewood also serve as executive producers. Werner produced the original show via The Carsey-Werner Company, while Allen also produced and directed the bulk of the original’s 144 episodes. Sources say she would also direct the new pilot.

“A Different World” began as a spinoff of “The Cosby Show” and followed Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet) as she attends Hillman. But after Bonet departed the series following its first season, the focus shifted to characters played by Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Glynn Turman, Cory Tyler, Lou Myers, Darryl M. Bell, Cree Summer, and Charnele Brown.

