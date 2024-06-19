9-1-1 Crew Member Died of Heart Attack While Driving Home from 14-Hour Shift | lovebscott.com

9-1-1 crew member Rico Priem’s cause of death has been revealed.

Rico died back in May while driving home from a 14-hour overnight shift.

An autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner states that Priem died from a sudden cardiac dysfunction, per Variety, Deadline and TV Insider. He was 66.

His death was considered natural, per Deadline and TV Insider. Additionally, Priem’s toxicology report was negative for alcohol or other drugs, as reported by Variety.

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of sudden cardiac arrest are “immediate and severe” and can include sudden collapse, no pulse, no breathing and loss of consciousness. While warning signs such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, weakness and heart palpitations can occur, oftentimes sudden cardiac arrest happens without warning.

PEOPLE reached out to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner and 9-1-1 representatives but did not immediately receive a response.

Priem worked as a grip on the ABC drama and was involved in a car accident on the highway after working on location in Pomona, Calif., per The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news.

20th Television confirmed his death in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time.

“On behalf of the studio and everyone at 9-1-1, we send our sincere and deepest condolences to Rico Priem’s family and friends,” the studio’s statement read.

Citing the California Highway Patrol, Variety reported that the incident occurred as Priem, driving a Toyota Highlander, was heading north on the 57 Freeway at Via Verde Drive in San Dimas. His car left the road, “went up an embankment, and flipped onto its roof,” according to the outlet.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees spoke out about Priem’s death in an online statement and confirmed that he was a member of IATSE Local 80.

“We are fully committed to the safety and the well-being of all our members and express our heartfelt condolences to the member’s family,” the statement read. “Workers have a reasonable expectation that they can get to work and come home safely. No one should be put in unsafe circumstances while trying to earn a living.”

Shortly after the news of his death, 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett shared how the cast honored the late crew member.

“The studio, 9-1-1, we all extend our deepest condolences to his friends, to his family. It was just a very, very sad moment. We’re all rocked by it, certainly,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s the first time [we experience death]. We have births, you know, we have weddings and now to experience this.”

“We thought it was important to come together and have whatever bit of service and offer whatever we can do to his family, ’cause we know that we’ll miss him but we know they will miss him even more,” Bassett added.

RIP to that man.