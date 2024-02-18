50 Cent Vows To Get Terrence Howard “Millions” After Seeing Low Pay | lovebscott.com

50 Cent is again urging Terrence Howard to consider working with him at G-Unit Films & Television, arguing that he will pay the actor handsomely.

via: Vibe

On Thursday (Feb. 15), the business mogul took to X/Twitter with a clip of Howard. The WREG News Channel 3 interview showed the acclaimed entertainer talking about how much he was paid for his Oscar-winning role. He tells the journalist that he was allegedly paid $12,000 for his role and hasn’t received any royalties for his contributions to the film’s soundtrack.

“What Paramount did, instead of putting my name as ‘Terrence Howard’ performing the songs, they put ‘performed by Djay.’ Well, they owned Djay,” he told the news outlet. “So now I’ve gotta sue Paramount or send them a letter to say, ‘Hey, you guys owe me about 20 years’ worth of residuals and performance royalties.’”

Fif responded to the video with disgust. He then swore to get Howard paid more if he worked with him. 50 then brought Taraji P. Henson into the matter and told her to holla at her “friend” Mary J. Blige, who could verify that working with him is lucrative.

“This sh*t hurt my stomach to hear @terrencehoward say this. F**k em,” the Hip-Hop icon said. “I need the best actors and I’m gonna pay them. Taraji P. Henson, you cool with Mary J. Blige ask her, she got a BIG F**KIN BAG. GLG GREENLIGHTGANG My young boy’s @michaelraineyjr, @mekaicurtis, @LilMeechBMF are all making millions.”

In December 2023, Howard sued his former agency over a pay disparity while on Empire. The Chicago native alleged that the Creative Artists Agency LLC fraudulently coaxed him to take less money on the hit Fox show. He filed his suit in Los Angeles Superior Court and asserted that he wasn’t informed of the CAA’s packaging fee.

Legal docs claimed that the star was paid less than Kevin Spacey and Jon Hamm for their lead roles in House of Cards and Mad Men, respectively. His suit states that He should’ve been compensated the same or more than the two men due to Empire bringing in more viewership than both shows.

According to Rolling Stone, Howard’s pay started at $125,000. His pay peaked at $325,000 per episode.

