50 Cent Stands Up for Mo'Nique, Calls on Tyler Perry and Oprah to Apologize [Video]

50 Cent is determined to bring Mo’Nique back to Hollywood in a meaningful way — and is putting Oprah and Tyler Perry on notice.

Fif took to his Instagram to share his thoughts about the actress by reposting an infographic video from HotNewHipHop that discusses the rapper sharing his thoughts about Mo’Nique’s situation.

“I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow there influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career and this has went on for way to long,” 50 wrote in the caption. “So now would be a great time to apologize because i’m gonna put her back on. ?GLG?GreenLighGang ?I don’t miss! #bransoncognac”

Mo’Nique made an appearance on Turnt Out with TS Madison back in February and during her interview talked about a conversation she had with Perry on the phone where the filmmaker allegedly apologized to her. After that phone call, Perry declined meeting with Mo’Nique in person except under two circumstances: that they meet without her husband/manager, and that she apologize to him. Mo’Nique continued by breaking down why she believes the beef between her and Perry has persisted this long.

“Oftentimes when it comes to a Black woman speaking up and speaking out, it goes unheard until she dies. Then once she dies, then we go back and say, ‘Well, she was right,’ and ‘let’s make a movie about it.’” she said at the time. “See, I can give you their names: Eartha Kitt. I can give you their names: Hazel Scott. I can give you their names: Fannie Lou Hamer. I can give you their names: Hattie McDaniel. All of those women took a stand, and all of those women left here heartbroken, unhealthy, looking at a community saying, ‘Y’all know I’m right, but why won’t anybody say anything?’”

Mo’Nique has said that her issues with Winfrey, Perry, and Lee Daniels stem from her refusal to spend time promoting Precious during the film’s awards campaign.

