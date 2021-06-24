50 Cent Roasts Young Buck Amid Rumors He 'Came Out' Of The Closet and Young Buck Responds [Video]

Young Buck returned with a new single titled “Public Opinion” on Thursday (June 24) letting the world and 50 Cent know he doesn’t pay their commentary much mind, but he’s ready for any beef.

via: AceShowbiz

It started when Fiddy shared a clip of blogger Tasha K titled “Young Buck COMES OUT of The Closet”. As he listened attentively to what the blogger was saying, the “Power” star/co-creator urged Buck to come clean about his sexuality.

“SMH why he didn’t just say he was gay,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post in which he reposted Tasha K’s video. He further encouraged his former buddy, “There is nothing wrong with it Buck. But you can’t be putting your hands on no women because she keep catching you.”

In the said clip, Tasha K actually talked about Buck’s ex-girlfriend, who was arrested in October 2020 for allegedly shooting at him outside of a Sumner County, Tennessee home. The blogger said the woman was tired of catching him with different trans women and gay men, which then led to the domestic incident between the former couple.

Buck’s ex , who is identified as Lucresia Neil, was arrested and booked into the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. She reportedly “let off a few rounds” during the argument and shared a photo of her allegedly pointing a gun toward his vehicle on their driveway.

Buck, whose real name is David Darnell Brown, was not injured in the incident. A few days later, the 40-year-old was taken into custody on charges of domestic assault, possession of a weapon and vandalism over $10,000. He posted $60,000 bond and was released.

In his new song “Public Opinion” Young Buck responds.

“Fuck the world when these n-ggas talk about me, I just went and got a bad when they talked about me/I didn’t even get mad, I just let them all be/Gangsta, can’t you see that I’m a muthafuckin’ G/I’m in a place you never will see/I’ll never let these pussy n-ggas kill me,” he raps.

