50 Cent Reveals He’s Making A TV Series Based On Snoop Dogg’s Murder Case [Photo]

50 Cent is plotting his next TV series. On Thursday (Nov. 11), the Queens native revealed his plans for a new show about Snoop Dogg’s murder case, for which Tha Doggfather rapper was acquitted in 1996.

via: Hot97

The music mogul turned TV executive is gearing up to give his fans a something else to binge watch. According to 50, he’s making a new series based on Snoop Dogg‘s murder case.

50 shares via Instagram, “I’m afraid this is going to be a problem for everything on Tv,” 50 tweeted, Thursday morning. “A moment in time ( MURDER WAS THE CASE ) when the dream you have been wishing for feels like a nightmare. You think you know you have no [email protected] story is crazy BOOM Green Light Gang I don’t miss.”

The series will be surrounding Snoop Dogg’s infamous 1993 murder case and appears to have already been greenlit. Snoop was acquitted of the murder in 1996.

In other 50 Cent news, the “Many Men” MC made headlines earlier this week after an episode of his “BMF” show was accidentally leaked. Starz admitted that episode No. 7 of the series, which 50 directed, was released early on the platform due to a “technical glitch.”