50 Cent, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake And More Signed A Letter Pushing To Stop The Use Of Lyrics In Criminal Trials

Warner Music Group drafted and published an open letter in The New York Times today titled “Art on Trial: Protect Black Art” demanding the end of the use of rap lyrics in criminal trials. The letter was also published in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which serves the region where Young Thug and Gunna of YSL Records — also Warner artists — are awaiting trial in a high-profile racketeering case which famously uses the rappers’ lyrics as evidence of their membership in a criminal conspiracy.

via: Variety

Specifically, it calls for an end to the racially discriminatory practice of treating rap lyrics as confessions. (See the full letter below.)

Artists and songwriters who have signed the letter include 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, 50 Cent, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Alicia Keys, Amy Allen, Baby Tate, Benson Boone, Big Sean, Black Eyed Peas, Breland, Brothers Osborne, Bryce Vine, Busta Rhymes, Camila Cabello, Christina Aguilera, Coldplay, Cordae, D-Nice, Dave East, DJ Drama, DJ Khaled, Drake, Erica Banks, Fat Joe, Fredo Bang, Future, Giveon, grandson, Highly Suspect, Hit-Boy, Ice-T, IDK, Isaiah Rashad, J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Jadakiss, Jay Electronica, Jeezy, Joey Bada$$, John Legend, KayCyy, Killer Mike, Lainey Wilson, Lil Baby, Lil Jairmy, Lil Tjay, Lil Uzi Vert, Mac Phipps, Mary J. Blige, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Michelle Branch, Miguel, Moneybagg Yo, Morgan Wallen, NAV, Nessa Barrett, NLE Choppa, Normani, Omar Apollo, Pheelz, Polo G, Post Malone, Quavo, Questlove, Regina Spektor, Robin Thicke, Roddy Ricch, Shordie Shordie, Shy Carter, T.I., Takeoff, Tanna Leone, Teddy Swims, Tee Grizzley, Theo Croker, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, WILLOW, YBN Nahmir, and Yo Gotti.

Hopefully, with so much of the recording industry pushing to end this practice, those prosecutors will at least think twice before issuing indictments based solely on star power and a few references from a song or two. You can read the full letter here.