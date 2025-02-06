50 Cent Brutally Mocks Murder Inc. Co-founder Irv Gotti’s Death After Their Bitter Feud

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

50 Cent definitely believes in keeping the same energy.

The rapper, 49, trolled his years-long rival Irv Gotti on Instagram Wednesday after the Murder Inc. co-founder died at age 54.

50 Cent shared a picture of himself smoking hookah while sitting on a couch next to a tombstone that says “RIP.”

Advertisement

50 Cent reacts to the passing of Irv Gotti pic.twitter.com/WlCDJu56W1 — SAY CHEESE! ?? (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 6, 2025

The second photo from the post is an old red carpet picture of Gotti.

“I’m smoking on dat Gotti pack, nah God bless him [dove emoji] LOL,” 50 Cent wrote in his caption.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Gotti’s passing following rumors he had suffered another stroke and brain bleed. He had a history of health issues, including diabetes.

Advertisement

After news that Gotti was on life support first spread on social media, 50 Cent posted an Instagram that said, “Damn, I wanted him to see my new shows yo!”, according to Complex. He later deleted the post.

50 Cent similarly trolled the record executive in August 2024 after it was reported that Gotti had suffered a stroke.

At the time, 50 Cent reportedly posted a leaked photo of Gotti walking with a cane, and wrote, “Damn homie, in high school you was the man homie, WTF happened to you?”, referencing his 2002 song “Wanka.” He added, “I want Irv to get well, so he can have to watch my next wave LOL.”

Gotti (born Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr.) was known for co-founding the record label Murder Inc. Records in 1998, an imprint of Def Jam Recordings, gaining producer credits for hip-hop legends like Jay-Z, DMX, Kanye West, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Eve and more.

Advertisement

50 Cent’s feud with Gotti began in the late 1990’s due to the rivalry between Murder Inc. and 50 Cent’s G-Unit Records.

In 1999, 50 Cent’s close associate allegedly robbed Ja Rule, who was Murder Inc.’s then-leading artist, according to the Daily Mail.

In March of the following year, 50 Cent was stabbed during a fight with Murder Inc. executives at the Hit Factory studio in New York. Rapper Black Child reportedly took responsibility for the stabbing later on.

That May, 50 Cent was shot nine times outside his grandmother’s home in Queens. Investigators alleged that the attack was planned by drug lord Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff, who had ties to Gotti and Murder Inc. However, McGriff was never charged in connection with the shooting, per Daily Mail.

Advertisement

The feud continued over the years, including when 50 Cent taunted Gotti for Nelly and Ashanti’s rekindled romance after Gotti claimed he was romantically involved with Ashanti, according to Vibe.

Other stars have taken to social media reacting to Gotti’s death, including Ja Rule, 48.

The “Holla Holla” rapper simply shared a broken heart emoji on X.

Def Jam Recordings, where Gotti got his start, also paid tribute to the late music exec.

Advertisement

“His contributions at Def Jam, as both an A&R executive and in partnership with Murder Inc., helped pave the way for the next generation of artists and producers, a force that reshaped the soundscape of hip-hop and R&B,” Def Jam wrote about Gotti on Instagram.

The statement added, “His creative genius and unwavering dedication to the culture birthed countless hits, defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who were touched by his work.”

via: NY Post