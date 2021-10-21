5.6 Million Viewers Tuned Into BET for Premieres of Hit Drama and Comedy Series Last Week

NEW ORIGINALS FROM PROLIFIC PRODUCERS

New York, NY – October 21, 2021 – BET is the ultimate destination for all forms of Black creative expression – for Black creators, Black talent and the BET audience, producing original content that represents the fullness of the Black Experience. Viewers are flocking to BET for new content from powerhouse creators Tyler Perry, Lena Waithe, Tracey Edmonds and many more! Last week “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living,” “Tyler Perry’s The Oval,” “Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” “Twenties” and “Twenties After-show with B. Scott” delivered 5.6 Million Total viewers P2+ during last week’s premieres(L3 simulcast across BET and BET Her on 10/12/21 and 10/13/21). With MORE laughs and MORE drama, these juicy seriescontinue to be appointment viewing for BET and BET Her viewers. Last Tuesday night BET held the top threeshows on cable for Black viewers 18-49, “The Oval” #1 including all of TV, “Assisted Living” #2, and “House of Payne” #3. Last Wednesday night, “Sistas” was the #1 show on Cable for Black viewersP18-49 and “Twenties” was the #2 show on Cable for Black Viewers for 25-54. Additionally, all five originals grew their audience by double-digits L+3 vs. their Live + Same Day numbers, +52% (“House of Payne” – Episode #809), +39% (“Assisted Living” – Episode #209), +38% (“The Oval”– Episode #301), +43% (“Sistas” – Episode #312), +44% (“Twenties” – Episode #201) and +31% (“Twenties After-Show with B. Scott” – Episode #101).

BET announces production of new seasons of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” for season four and reveals premiere date to a new edition of the conversation special “The Tyler Perry Show.”Taped at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta in front of a LIVE socially distant seated, fully vaccinated, and COVID-19-tested audience, the second special, “The Tyler Perry Show: The Sistas After-Show Edition,” premieres Wednesday, December 22 at 10 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her. Starring Tyler Perry, the show will give viewers exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes of Tyler Perry’s hit series and feature the talented cast who bring their favorite characters to life every week. “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living,” “Tyler Perry’s The Oval,” and “Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” are executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry.

BET expands its Tuesday line up with the second season of “Games People Play” airing Tuesdays at 10 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her–Based on the popular book by Angela Burt-Murray “Games Divas Play,” “Games People Play” is a sexy, stylized one-hour drama about the L.A. high life, featuring a cast of characters where everyone plays to win, including a basketball player navigating both his equally rocky personal life and NBA career, a newly appointed team marketing executive who’s got a lot to prove, a tenacious journalist desperately seeking the truth and a struggling actress with a scandalous past. The talented ensemble cast includes Karrueche Tran, Lauren London in a limited role, Sarunas J. Jackson, Karen Obilom, Parker McKenna Posey, Jackie Long, and Kendall Kyndall and Brandi Denise. #GamesPeoplePlay

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12 PREMIERE HIGHLIGHTS:

“Tyler Perry’s House of Payne”

Episode #809 premiere telecast (Live + 3): .468 P18-49 rating, 920 K total viewers P2+ (Simulcast across BET and BET Her).*

Episode #809 grew +52% in Live + 3 (Adults 18-49).*

“House of Payne”ranks as the #2 scripted comedy series on cable for Black viewers P2+ in calendar year 2021

“House of Payne” was the #2 driver of social video views for primetime comedies across all of TV on 10/12/21.**

“Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living”

Episode #209 premiere telecast (Live + 3): .440 P18-49 rating, 911K total viewers P2+ (Simulcast across BET and BET Her).*

Episode #209 grew +39% in Live + 3 (Adults 18-49).**

“Assisted Living”is the #1 scripted comedy series on cable for Black viewers P2+ in CY2021.

“Assisted Living” was the #1 driver of social video views for primetime comedies across all of TV on 10/12/21.**

“Tyler Perry’s The Oval”

Episode #301 premiere telecast (Live + 3): .580 P18-49 rating, 1.38 M total viewers P2+ (Simulcast across BET and BET Her).*

Episode #301 grew +38% in Live + 3 (Adults 18-49).*

“The Oval” was the #1 show on all TV for the Tue night for Blk 18-49 and #1 on Cable for Blk 25-54 and Blk P2+.*

“The Oval” was the #1 driver of social video views for dramas across all of TV on 10/12/21.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13 PREMIERE HIGHLIGHTS:

“Tyler Perry’s Sistas”

Episode #312 premiere telecast (Live + 3): .558 P18-49 rating, 1.35 M total viewers P2+ (Simulcast across BET and BET Her).

Episode #312 grew +43% in Live + 3 (Adults 18-49).

“Sistas” was the #1 show on Cable for Wednesday night (10/13/21) for Blk P18-49, Blk P25-54, and Blk P2+.

“Sistas”is the #1 scripted series on cable for Black viewers 18-49 and 25-54, P2+ in CY2021

“Sistas” was the #1 driver of social video views for dramas across all of TV on 10/13/21.

“Twenties”

Episode #201 premiere telecast (Live + 3): .271 P18-49 rating, 641 K total viewers P2+ (Simulcast across BET and BET Her).*

Episode #201 grew +44% in Live + 3 (Adults 18-49).*

“Twenties” was the #2 show on Cable for Wednesday night (10/13/21) for Blk 25-54 and Blk P2+ (#3 for Blk P18-49).*

“Twenties” was the #1 driver of social video views for primetime comedies across all of TV on 10/13/21.**

“Twenties After-show With B. Scott”

Episode #101 premiere telecast (Live + 3): .161 P18-49 rating, 374 K total viewers P2+ (Simulcast across BET and BET Her).*

Episode #101 grew +31% in Live + 3 (Adults 18-49).*

About “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne”

The hilarious comedy features retired fire chief Curtis Payne and his lovely wife Ella. Together the loving couple navigates the problems of life with their quirky modern-day family. Starring LaVan Davis as “Curtis Payne,” Cassi Davis Patton as “Ella Payne,” Allen Payne as “C.J. Payne,” Lance Gross as “Calvin Payne,” Larramie “Doc” Shaw as “Malik Payne,” and Keshia Knight Pulliam as “Miranda Payne.” Ahmarie Holmes as “Lisa” andQuin Walters as “Laura” join as recurring characters. “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” is the #2 comedy series on cable for Black Viewers P2+ on cable in the calendar year 2021.

(From L-R: ‘Ella’ (left) played by Cassi Davis and ‘Lisa’ played by Ahmarie Holmes star in “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” Episode #810)

(Photo credit: Charles Bergmann/BET/Tyler Vision, LLC)

Episode #810 “Pow Wow at The Payne’s” airs on Tuesday, October 19, at 8 PM ET/PT– Malik and Lisa’s fun is ruined when chaos breaks out at an event. Malik finds himself at a crossroad when he protests an injustice. Ella is hesitant to tell Lisa what she thinks about her jewelry line. “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” airs Tuesday at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her. #HouseOfPayne

About “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living”

In Tyler Perry’s comedy series “Assisted Living,” Mr. Brown, Cora, and the gang open their Assisted Living facility and a hilarious variety of personalities come to live in the home, bringing with them a ton of laughs and experiences. David Mann as ‘Mr. Brown,’ Tamela Mann as ‘Cora,’ J. Anthony Brown as ‘Vinny,’ Na’im Lynn as ‘Jeremy,’ Courtney Nichole as ‘Leah,’ Alex Henderson as ‘Philip,’ and Tayler Buck as ‘Sandra.’ “Assisted Living” is the #1new scripted series for Black Viewers P18-49, P25-54, and P2+ on cable for the broadcast season 20-2021.*

(From L-R: ‘Jeremy’ played by Na’im Lynn, ‘Leah’ played by Courtney Nichole, and ‘Phillip’ played by Alex Henderson star in “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” Episode #210)

(Photo credit: Charles Bergmann/BET/Tyler Vision, LLC)

Episode #210 “YOLO” airs on Tuesday, October 19, at 8:30 PM ET/PT– Philip and Sandra hatch plans to make workaholic Jeremy take a timeout for family. “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” airs Tuesdays at 8:30 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her. #AssistedLivingBET

About “Tyler Perry’s The Oval”

“Tyler Perry’s The Oval,” lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence. Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, Derek A. Dixon, Nick Barrotta, Kaye Singleton, and Russell Thomas star in the one-hour drama.

(From L-R: ‘Allan’ played by Nick Barrota and ‘First Lady Victoria Franklin’ played by Kron Moore star in “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” Episode #302)

(Photo: George Burns/BET/Tyler Vision, LLC)

Episode #302 “Off Limits” airs on Tuesday, October 19, at 9 PM ET/PT – Everyone is on high alert after a failed assassination attempt on the Presidents life, that lead to a causality. Victoria turns up the heat with her plans against Ellie. “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” airs Tuesdays at 9:00 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her. #TheOvalonBET

About “Tyler Perry’s Sistas”

The one-hour drama follows a group of single Black females as they navigate their “complicated love life,” careers and friendship through the ups and downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. Tyler Perry takes viewers on an exhilarating ride of emotions and gut-busting predicaments that will test the ladies’ long-standing friendship. This band of women, intertwined with their newfound relationships, must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30’s. The talented ensemble cast of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” includes KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, and Trinity Whiteside.

(From L-R: ‘Maurice’ played by Brian Jordan Jr., ‘Sabrina Hollins’ played by Novi Brown, and ‘Karen Mott’ played by Ebony Obsidian star in “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” Episode #313)

(Photo credit: George Burns/BET/Tyler Vision, LLC)

Episode #313 “Water Under the Bridge” airs on Wednesday, October 20, at 9 PM ET/PT– Following Sabrina and Maurice’s scary encounter at the bank, Calvin delivers a blow Sabrina was not expecting and may not recover from. “Tyler Perry’s The Sistas” airs Wednesdays at 9:00 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her. #SistasonBET

About “Twenties”

“Twenties” premiered to critical acclaim with its first-time portrayal of a masculine-presenting Queer woman of color as the lead in a primetime show. The scripted series created and written by Lena Waithe and Hillman Grad Productions stars Jojo T.Gibbs as Hattie, a queer Black girl who is chasing her dreams of being a screenwriter in Los Angeles alongside her two best friends, Marie and Nia, played by Christina Elmore and Gabrielle Graham respectively. While they live separate lives, the girls lean on each other for guidance as they navigate their twenties and test the limits of diversity, love, and inclusion. “Twenties” marks the first time the network has been nominated for a GLAAD Media Awards for a series. The dynamic ensemble cast includes Jojo T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham, Sophina Brown, and Jevon McFerrin. Along with a recurring guest cast including Alex Akpobome, Louie Anderson, Madeline Byrne, Rick Fox,Ashli Haynes, Kiki Haynes, Donell Rawlings, Nia Jervier, Bernard David Jones, Lea Robinson, Big Sean, Shylo Shaner, Iman Shumpert, Marsha Thomason, Kym E. Whitley, Vanessa L. Williams, and Parker Young. “Twenties” is executive produced by Lena Waithe, Susan Fales-Hill,who serves as showrunner, Rishi Rajani, and Andrew Coles.

(From L-R: ‘Idina’ played by Shylo Shaner and ‘Hattie’ played by Jojo Gibbs star in “Twenties” Episode #202)

Episode #202 “Special Delivery” airs on Wednesday, October 20, at 10 PM ET/PT– Nia works on her social media presence and Hattie plays house at Ida B.’s and receives harsh feedback on her script. As Marie’s relationship with Chuck becomes even more strained, things heat up with Zach at the office. “Twenties” airs Wednesdays at 10 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her. #TwentiesOnBET

About “Twenties After-Show With B. Scott”

Hosted by B. Scott, the half-hour series “Twenties After-Show With B. Scott” provides candid commentary and insights into “Twenties” the series, its themes and some of the characters’ mishaps and successes. B. Scott, who makes history as the first trans non-binary person to host and executive produce a BET show, is joined weekly by the cast and an esteemed roster of guests including voices from the Black LGBTQ+ community that haven’t always been given a platform to share their personal experiences, including Amber Whittingham, Christina Elmore, Crystal Anderson, David Bernard Jones, Derica Cole Washington, Donnell Rawling, Estelle, Gabrielle Graham, Iman Shumpert, JessHilarious, Jevon McFerrin, Kenya Moore, Lea Robinson, Nia Jervier, Parker Young, Rich Fresh, Shylo Shaner, Sophina Brown, and Xavier Watson. “Twenties After-Show With B. Scott” is executive produced by Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani, with Rocio Melaraoverseeing for their Hillman Grad Productions banner; B. Scott under their Ahoskie Productions banner; Sergio Alfaro, Michael Weinberg, Fernita Wynn, Ray Giuliani for Invent TV; producer Alberlynne “Abby” Woods; consultant Rachel Miskowiec.

(From L- R: Host B. Scott, Iman Shumpert, and Jess Hilarious talk about this week’s episode on “Twenties After-Show with B. Scott” Episodes #102)

(Photo credit: BET)

Episodes #102 of “Twenties After-Show with B. Scott” airs Wednesday, October 20, at 10:30 PM ET/PT– Special guests include Iman Shumpert, Quintrell of “Twenties,” and comedian Jess Hilarious. “Twenties After-Show with B. Scott” airs Wednesdays at 10:30 PM ET/PTon BET and BET Her. #TwentiesOnBET

