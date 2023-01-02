All 47 Prosecution Exhibits Shown During Tory Lanez Shooting Trial Surface Online [Video]

Tory Lanez’s jail call with Kelsey Harris is just one piece of evidence the jury evaluated before convicting the rapper of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Now that the trial is over and Tory has been found guilty of all three charges against him: assault with a firearm causing great bodily injury; possession of a concealed, loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence — the rest of the evidence presented during the trial has surfaced online.

The 47 exhibits include photos of bullet casings on scene, Megan’s injury and blood spill, Kelsey’s suitcase with blood on it, their detainment, x-rays of Megan’s foot with bullet fragments and details about her surgery, LAPD bodycam footage from the scene, footage of the scene from nearby balcony, text messages Kelsey sent to Justin Edison (“Tory Shot Meg”) and more.

Watch it in the video with commentary below.