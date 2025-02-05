2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Rosters Announced

BY: Walker Published 47 minutes ago

The NBA and ESPN have unveiled the rosters for the 2025 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced which celebrities would be participating in this year’s festivities. Two of the biggest personalities in streaming and online content creation, Kai Cenat and Druski, will play on opposite sides. The same goes for Grammy-nominated musicians Noah Kahan and Shaboozey.

A couple of celebs who might have an advantage over their competition are WNBA stars Allisha Gray and Kayla Thornton. Gray is a two-time WNBA All-Star with the Atlanta Dream, and Thornton just won the 2024 WNBA title with the New York Liberty.

Former Golden State Warriors star Baron Davis will lace up his sneakers once more as he takes the floor, and he will be opposed by another former Warrior in NBA champion Matt Barnes.

The star power isn’t limited to the players either because both team has a pair of famous coaches. One team will be coached by MLB all-time home runs leader and former San Francisco Giant Barry Bonds, as well as rapper 2 Chainz. The other side will be led by Pro Football Hall of Famer and San Francisco 49ers icon Jerry Rice, who will be assisted by influencer Khaby Lame.

Participants of the game include Druski, Noah Kahan, Terrell Owens, Chris Brickley, Masai Russell who won the the Olympic gold medal in the hurdles, Olympic Track and Field silver medalist Shelby McEwen, four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and country music trailblazer Mickey Guyton.

Also, Rome Flynn, Matt Barnes, Danny Ramirez, Oliver Stark, Pablo Schreiber, AP Dhillon and Tucker Halpern of SOFI TUKKER.

The 2025 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game will air on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. ET, and it will air on ESPN.