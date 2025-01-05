2025 Golden Globe Awards: Full List of Winners

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 mins ago

Emilia Pérez secured the highest number of awards among films, winning four, including Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, whereas Sh?gun triumphed in the television category.

The 2025 awards season officially kicked off on Sunday with the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

The first awards show of the year — which was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser — honored the best of film and television from 2024, broadcasting live from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, with A-listers including Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Nicole Kidman, Jeremy Allen White and more in attendance.

Advertisement

On the film side, Emilia Pérez — which had the most nominations going into the night — won the most awards out of any film, taking home four, including Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. The Brutalist won three Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture — Drama, and best actor for Adrien Brody.

Meanwhile, on the television side, Sh?gun dominated the drama category, winning all four of the awards for which it was nominated including Best Television Series — Drama.

For comedies, Hacks took home the best series award, while Baby Reindeer won multiple Golden Globes as well, including Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

See the full list of winners, below.

Advertisement

Best Motion Picture – Drama

WINNER: The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Anora

Challengers

WINNER: Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Advertisement

Best Motion Picture – Animated

WINNER: Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

WINNER: Wicked

The Wild Robot

Advertisement

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All We Imagine as Light

WINNER: Emilia Pérez

The Girl with the Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

WINNER: Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Kate Winslet, Lee

Advertisement

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

WINNER: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

WINNER: Demi Moore, The Substance

Zendaya, Challengers

Advertisement

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

WINNER: Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Advertisement

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

WINNER: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

WINNER: Peter Straughan, Conclave

Advertisement

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez

WINNER: Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Challengers

Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two

“Beautiful That Way,” The Last Showgirl, Music and Lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt

“Compress/Repress,” Challengers, Music and lyrics by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino

WINNER: “El Mal,” Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

“Forbidden Road,” Better Man, Music and lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek

“Kiss The Sky,” The Wild Robot, Music and lyrics by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi

“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol and Camille

Best Television Series – Drama

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

WINNER: Shogun

Squid Game

Slow Horses

The Day of the Jackal

Advertisement

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

WINNER: Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Advertisement

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

WINNER: Anna Sawai, Shogun

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Sh?gun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Advertisement

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Advertisement

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

WINNER: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Advertisement

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Tadanobu Asano, Sh?gun

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Maquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Advertisement

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Love You

WINNER: Ali Wong, Single Lady

Ramy Youssef, More Feelings

via: TooFab