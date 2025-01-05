2025 Golden Globe Awards: Full List of Winners

BY: LBS STAFF
Published 3 mins ago
Emilia Pérez secured the highest number of awards among films, winning four, including Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, whereas Sh?gun triumphed in the television category.
The 2025 awards season officially kicked off on Sunday with the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.
The first awards show of the year — which was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser — honored the best of film and television from 2024, broadcasting live from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, with A-listers including Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Nicole Kidman, Jeremy Allen White and more in attendance.
On the film side, Emilia Pérez — which had the most nominations going into the night — won the most awards out of any film, taking home four, including Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. The Brutalist won three Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture — Drama, and best actor for Adrien Brody.
Meanwhile, on the television side, Sh?gun dominated the drama category, winning all four of the awards for which it was nominated including Best Television Series — Drama.
For comedies, Hacks took home the best series award, while Baby Reindeer won multiple Golden Globes as well, including Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.
See the full list of winners, below.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
WINNER: The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Anora
Challengers
WINNER: Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Best Motion Picture – Animated
WINNER: Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
WINNER: Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
All We Imagine as Light
WINNER: Emilia Pérez
The Girl with the Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
WINNER: Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Kate Winslet, Lee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
WINNER: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
WINNER: Demi Moore, The Substance
Zendaya, Challengers
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
WINNER: Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov, Anora
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
WINNER: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
WINNER: Peter Straughan, Conclave
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez
WINNER: Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Challengers
Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
“Beautiful That Way,” The Last Showgirl, Music and Lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt
“Compress/Repress,” Challengers, Music and lyrics by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino
WINNER: “El Mal,” Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
“Forbidden Road,” Better Man, Music and lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek
“Kiss The Sky,” The Wild Robot, Music and lyrics by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi
“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol and Camille
Best Television Series – Drama
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
WINNER: Shogun
Squid Game
Slow Horses
The Day of the Jackal
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
WINNER: Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
WINNER: Anna Sawai, Shogun
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Sh?gun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
WINNER: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
WINNER: Tadanobu Asano, Sh?gun
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Maquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Love You
WINNER: Ali Wong, Single Lady
Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
via: TooFab