2024 Emmy Winners: The Complete List | www.lovebscott.com

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Shogun” had historic wins in an epic 18-Emmy first season, “Hacks” scored an upset for best comedy on what was still a four-trophy night for “The Bear,” and “Baby Reindeer” had a holiday at an Emmy Awards that had some surprising swerves.
The 76th Annual Emmy Awards went down Sunday night for second time in 2024 — but we were definitely not mad with the line up of A-list stars.
Hollywood’s finest gathered at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the very best in TV programming, hosted by the father and son duo, Eugene and Dany Levy.
Sh?gun dominated throughout the night and, after being nominated 25 times, FX’s critically-acclaimed drama took home 4 wins to add to the 14 statuettes the show already won at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
The Bear swept through its comedy categories, taking home 4 awards, too. Combined with last week’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, their tally was up to was 11 wins this year, breaking their own record of 10 wins at the 75th Emmy Awards earlier this year.
However, Hacks was the surprise winner for Outstanding Comedy series, following an Outstanding Lead Actress win for Jean Smart.
And while The Bear and Sh?gun lead the evening, Netflix’s Baby Reindeer — which took the world by storm in April — was triumphant in four categories, including acting wins for both Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning.
See the winners from the biggest categories below, and for the full list of winners head here.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
WINNER: Sh?gun
Show Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
WINNER: Hacks
Only Murders In the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do In the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Series
WINNER: Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons In Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Sh?gun
Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
WINNER: Anna Sawai, Sh?gun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry, What We Do In the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders In the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In the Building
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders In the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
WINNER: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Sh?gun
WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hria, Sh?gun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders In the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, SNL
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
WINNER: Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders In the Building
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry
Diane Lane, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
WINNER: Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry
Treat Williams, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Nestor Carbonell, Sh?gun
Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Claire Foy, The Crown
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In the Building
Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
Will Poulter, The Bear
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Olivia Colman, The Bear
WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In the Building
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristin Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Performer In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
WINNER: Eric Andre, The Eric Andre Show
Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxsplains
Mena Suvari, RZR
Outstanding Talk Series
WINNER: The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
WINNER: The Traitors
The Voice
Outstanding Television Movie
Mr. Monk’s Last Case
WINNER: Quiz Lady
Red, White & Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted
Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Shark Tank
WINNER: Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Jeff Probst, Survivor
Outstanding Animated Program
WINNER: Blue Eye Samurai
Bob’s Burders
Scavengers Reign
The Simpsons
X-Men ’97
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Down Under
Love on the Spectrum US
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Vanderpump Rules
WINNER: Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
WINNER: Jeopardy!
Password
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Jane Lynch, Weakest Link
Keke Palmer, Password
WINNER: Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
