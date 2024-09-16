2024 Emmy Winners: The Complete List | www.lovebscott.com

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Shogun” had historic wins in an epic 18-Emmy first season, “Hacks” scored an upset for best comedy on what was still a four-trophy night for “The Bear,” and “Baby Reindeer” had a holiday at an Emmy Awards that had some surprising swerves.

The 76th Annual Emmy Awards went down Sunday night for second time in 2024 — but we were definitely not mad with the line up of A-list stars.

Hollywood’s finest gathered at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the very best in TV programming, hosted by the father and son duo, Eugene and Dany Levy.

Sh?gun dominated throughout the night and, after being nominated 25 times, FX’s critically-acclaimed drama took home 4 wins to add to the 14 statuettes the show already won at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The Bear swept through its comedy categories, taking home 4 awards, too. Combined with last week’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, their tally was up to was 11 wins this year, breaking their own record of 10 wins at the 75th Emmy Awards earlier this year.

However, Hacks was the surprise winner for Outstanding Comedy series, following an Outstanding Lead Actress win for Jean Smart.

And while The Bear and Sh?gun lead the evening, Netflix’s Baby Reindeer — which took the world by storm in April — was triumphant in four categories, including acting wins for both Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning.

See the winners from the biggest categories below, and for the full list of winners head here.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

WINNER: Sh?gun

Show Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

WINNER: Hacks

Only Murders In the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do In the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Series

WINNER: Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons In Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Sh?gun

Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

WINNER: Anna Sawai, Sh?gun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do In the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders In the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In the Building

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders In the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

WINNER: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Sh?gun

WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hria, Sh?gun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders In the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, SNL

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

WINNER: Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders In the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

WINNER: Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry

Treat Williams, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Nestor Carbonell, Sh?gun

Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Claire Foy, The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In the Building

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

Christopher Lloyd, Hacks

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear

Will Poulter, The Bear

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, The Bear

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In the Building

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristin Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Performer In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

WINNER: Eric Andre, The Eric Andre Show

Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxsplains

Mena Suvari, RZR

Outstanding Talk Series

WINNER: The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

WINNER: The Traitors

The Voice

Outstanding Television Movie

Mr. Monk’s Last Case

WINNER: Quiz Lady

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Shark Tank

WINNER: Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Outstanding Animated Program

WINNER: Blue Eye Samurai

Bob’s Burders

Scavengers Reign

The Simpsons

X-Men ’97

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Down Under

Love on the Spectrum US

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Vanderpump Rules

WINNER: Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

WINNER: Jeopardy!

Password

The Price Is Right

Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!

Jane Lynch, Weakest Link

Keke Palmer, Password

WINNER: Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

