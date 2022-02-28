2022 SAG Awards: Ariana DeBose Makes LGBTQ+ History [Video]

Ariana DeBose took home the SAG Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her turn in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story on Sunday night—an accolade that is helping to break the glass ceiling for queer Afro Latinas in Hollywood.

via: BET

According to the Los Angeles Times, DeBose took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in the Steven Spielberg film.

The 31-year-old portrays Anita, a San Juan Hill seamstress and the older sister of the film’s female lead Maria (played Rachel Zegler).

“It’s taken a long time for me to feel comfortable calling myself an actor. My roots come from the dance world and the Broadway stage,” she said during her acceptance speech, The Hollywood Reporter reports. “The Anita that we see on the screen took every bit of me, but she took ten years to make and I’m extremely proud of her and of our film. And I really do believe that when you recognize one of us you recognize all of us in a way.”

Adding: “I have watched so many of you for a very long time. You have inspired me and you continue to do so and I am just thrilled to be among you.”

DeBose snagged the win over fellow nominees Caitríona Balfe (Belfast), Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) and Ruth Negga (Passing).

Earlier this month, DeBose scored her first Oscar nomination for West Side Story and became the first openly queer woman of color nominated for an acting Oscar, LA Times notes.

The actress also won a Golden Globe for the role.

Watch Ariana DeBose’s acceptance speech at the 28th Annual SAG Awards below: