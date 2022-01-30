2 Chainz Says Uber Driver Was ‘Very Disrespectful’ to His Wife and Kids [Video]

2 Chainz popped off on Uber after a driver was allegedly disrespectful to his wife and children.

via Complex:

In a video he posted to Instagram, his wife Kesha Epps can be heard arguing with the driver and calling him a “pussy-ass n***a” as she asks security to step in, per HipHopDX. Those in the vehicle can be seen seemingly shuffling out of the car in the clip.

“Hey @uber we need to get this right,” 2 Chainz wrote on the Saturday post. “A driver was very disrespectful to my wife and kids and tried to put them out in the snow.”

It remains unclear what prompted the verbal altercation involving Tity Boi’s family, but the argument comes just days after Snoop Dogg had his own problems with an Uber driver.

After ordering Uber Eats, Snoop said his driver refused to follow his instructions and drop the food off, arguing that his home wasn’t a “safe place.” This prompted Snoop to switch his allegiances, and ask Postmates to “holla” at him while he still wondered exactly where his food went.

“Motherfucker from fuckin’ Uber Eats didn’t bring my fuckin’ food,” Snoop said in an Instagram clip. “Talking about he arrived. ‘This is not a safe place.’ Punk motherfucker—where my food at n***a? You got all my goddamn money, punk.”

Thankfully for 2 Chainz, it doesn’t take an Uber ride to slide over to streaming services on Feb. 4, when his new studio album Dope Don’t Sell Itself officially releases with features from Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Youngboy Never Broke Again, Roddy Ricch, and more. You can read more about the effort here, as well as his upcoming ColleGrove 2 project with Lil Wayne.

“We were in the studio together,” the rapper said of Wayne in a recent discussion. “I think the last time we were in the studio together maybe twice. This time, we’ve been in the studio together multiple times working on this project. Whether going back in after we’ve done something or whatever.”

It has NOT been a good week for rappers and the gig economy.

