19-Year-Old College Student Dies After Being Hit by Train in North Carolina: An 'Amazing Student-Athlete' [Photos]

A Wingate University basketball player died after he was hit by a train Tuesday, officials at the North Carolina school announced.

via: People

Wingate University announced the death of student-athlete Kyle Honore, a freshman, in a post on Twitter.

“Wingate mourns the loss of freshman @WingateMBB student-athlete Kyle Honore,” they wrote. “We send our prayers, love, and support to Kyle’s family, friends, and loved ones.

According to FOX affiliate WTTG, Honore was hit by a train at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday and died a short time later. Honore’s parents had dropped him off at Wingate for his first semester at the school just days earlier, the news station reported.

“At moments like these, we are reminded that life is both precious and fleeting. We can and should honor Kyle’s memory by doing all we can to look out for, and care for, each other,” Dr. Rhett Brown, the university’s president, told WTTG in a statement.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Wingate Police Department for updates.

The department said emergency personnel tried to save Honore, but he died en route to the hospital, Today reported.

Authorities said Honore’s death is still under investigation and there’s no evidence of foul play, according to NBC News.

On behalf of the Potomac HS community, we share our heartfelt condolences to the @PotomacBlue family, @CoachHonore & his family, @Classof2022Pshs and all who knew our amazing student athlete @therealkyle_11. Support & resources are available in counseling as we grieve together. pic.twitter.com/umAGW2wQyo — PotomacPanthers (@PotomacPanther) August 17, 2022

Honore — who was originally from Virginia — was a member of Wingate’s men’s basketball team, and Marcus Kirkland, associate head coach for the team, told NBC News he was “a big personality who could light up the room and make friends quickly.”

In March, Honore announced his commitment to the university with a 46-second video.

“First and foremost I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ himself for helping me get to where I’m at,” he said in the video, which was posted to his Twitter account.

“I also want to give a huge shout-out to my mom and dad, my brothers and family,” he added. “To my high school and AU coaches and all my teammates over the course of the years, thank you for working with me to become who I am today.”

Potomac High School, which Honore attended before Wingate, paid tribute to him in a post on Twitter.

“On behalf of the Potomac HS community, we share our heartfelt condolences to the @PotomacBlue family, @CoachHonore & his family, @Classof2022Pshs and all who knew our amazing student athlete @therealkyle_11,” they wrote. “Support & resources are available in counseling as we grieve together.”

On the day of his death, Honore tweeted a simple but powerful message: “Be comfortable being uncomfortable.”

be comfortable being uncomfortable .? — kyle?? (@therealkyle_11) August 16, 2022

Sending our condolences to Kyle’s family and friends.