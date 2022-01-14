18-Year-Old Allegedly Filmed Throwing Baby in Dumpster Pleads Not Guilty, Placed on House Arrest

An 18-year-old who was captured on camera throwing her newborn baby into a dumpster has now been placed under house arrest in New Mexico.

via Complex:

Per a regional report from KCBD, Alexis Avila appeared in court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree murder and child abuse charges. In a statement, Avila’s attorney—public defender Martin Wolfson—said that they were “grateful” for the court’s decision.

Avila is not allowed to leave her residence except for school, employment, medical or psychological services, or church. Additionally, she will wear an ankle monitor until trial and is barred from (among other things) using social media and being around any child under the age of 10, including her own.

Last week, per a prior Associated Press report, people were searching the dumpster (located behind a mall in the city of Hobbs) “for anything of value” when they discovered the baby. According to local authorities, the child had been inside the dumpster for around six hours. Avila——who is said to have later told authorities she didn’t know she was pregnant until this month—was ultimately identified due to security footage.

A different public defender associated with Avila in initial reports from earlier this week, Ibukun Adepoju, said the situation was a “tragedy” for all involved. “As humans, we should practice compassion as we wait for the justice system to work,” Adepoju said at the time.

Per KCBD, the baby is currently under the care of the New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department.

As we said before, this young woman was failed on so many levels. This tragedy likely could’ve been prevented.