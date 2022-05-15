  1. Home
1 Person Dead, Multiple Injured After Shooting at Orange County Church [Photos]

May 15, 2022 3:31 PM PST

One person was dead and five others were injured in a shooting at a Southern California church Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities report that they were alerted to the shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church after a 1:26 p.m. call, and that one person was dead at the scene, and 4 adult victims were critically wounded, one with minor injuries.

As ABC 7 reports, people are being treated for injuries by firefighters and paramedics who rushed to the scene and information on the shooter has yet to be released.

