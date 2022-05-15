1 Person Dead, Multiple Injured After Shooting at Orange County Church [Photos]

One person was dead and five others were injured in a shooting at a Southern California church Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities report that they were alerted to the shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church after a 1:26 p.m. call, and that one person was dead at the scene, and 4 adult victims were critically wounded, one with minor injuries.

The suspect was detained at the scene. More to follow. El Toro Road is closed between Calle Sonora and Canyon Wren, please avoid the area. We are in Unified Command with @OCFireAuthority. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

#OCSDPIO Deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at a church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in Laguna Woods. Multiple victims have been shot. More details to follow, PIO en route. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

We are working to get information out as quickly as possible. We ask for patience as this event unfolds. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

Authorities reported the shooting around 2 p.m. It occurred at the Church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road. Orange County Fire Authority said it was on the scene treating victims and taking multiple patients to hospitals. For more updates: https://t.co/S566hPeRum pic.twitter.com/hdjYb5N6Fo — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 15, 2022

As ABC 7 reports, people are being treated for injuries by firefighters and paramedics who rushed to the scene and information on the shooter has yet to be released.