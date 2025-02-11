1 Dead in Arizona After Jet Hits Plane Parked Near Scottsdale Airport

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

One person has died and four others were injured after a plane hit another on the ground near Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday, authorities said.

A business jet — owned by Vince Neil of the band Mötley Crüe — crashed into another plane as it landed on Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Learjet 35A veered off the runway as it arrived at Scottsdale Municipal Airport around 2:45 p.m. It hit a Gulfstream 200 business jet that was parked on private property, officials said at a news conference.

An airport spokesperson said the left main gear of the small jet failed at landing.

Neil was not onboard the plane, which had departed from Austin, Texas, according to the singer’s spokesperson.

First responders attended to five patients, according to Capt. Dave Folio of the Scottsdale Fire Department. One person was pronounced dead and three others were transported to a local hospital. One person refused medical treatment, Folio said.

A statement posted to social media by Mötley Crüe said the person killed was the pilot and that Neil’s girlfriend and a friend of hers were both on board and were injured. However, that post was taken down and replaced with a statement that did not identify any of the passengers or specify who had been killed or injured. According to that statement, there were four people aboard Neil’s jet — two pilots and two passengers.

“More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation,” the updated statement said. “Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today.”

The National Transportation Safety Board will be taking over the investigation.

The PGA Tour’s Phoenix Open was held over the weekend in Scottsdale. It is typically one of the busiest times of year for the airport.

There are no commercial flights or airline service at the airport, according to its website, but it is home to many of the region’s corporate aircraft.

