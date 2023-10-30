Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum Are Engaged After Two Years of Dating

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are getting married!

The two are reportedly engaged after two years of dating.

via People:

Over the weekend the stars were photographed leaving a Halloween party, and Kravitz (dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse from the 1968 horror movie Rosemary’s Baby) seemingly showed off her new engagement ring in the snaps.

The Batman actress, 34, previously opened up about her relationship with Tatum, 43, in a cover interview for GQ’s 2022 Men of the Year issue, praising him for being “just a wonderful human.”

“He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” Kravitz explained. “We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

The two stars met during the casting process of Kravitz’s upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. And Tatum, Kravitz said, went on to be her guardian on set.

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she shared.

Kravitz added of the actor, “I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

A source told PEOPLE last year that the couple, whom PEOPLE confirmed were dating in summer of 2021, were “very happy” together.

“Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion,” the insider said. “When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home.”

“Channing is serious about Zoë. It’s not a casual relationship,” added the source. “They have been exclusive for a long time.”

While he didn’t address their romantic relationship, Tatum told Variety in February of that year, “She’s a perfectionist in the best possible way.”

In Pussy Island, Tatum — who’s dad to 10-year-old daughter Everly (with ex-wife Jenna Dewan) — stars as a philanthropist and tech mogul named Slater who whisks away cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) to his mysterious private island.

In her cover interview for WSJ. Magazine‘s Fall 2022 Women’s Fashion issue, Kravitz said she was “really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life” in a creatively collaborative way.

“When you make things with people it’s a very sacred space, and when you’re compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you’re kind of sharing all of yourself,” she explained.

Congrats to them!